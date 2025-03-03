A Big 12 battle has the No. 4 Houston Cougars (25-4) hosting the Kansas Jayhawks (19-10) on Monday evening. The Cougars are rolling, as they've won eight straight matchups. On Mar. 1, Houston outlasted Cincinnati 73-64. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks had their two-game win streak stopped. No. 10 Texas Tech outmatched Kansas 78-73. Back on Jan. 25, Houston beat the Jayhawks 92-86 in double overtime.

Tipoff from Fertitta Center is at 9 p.m. ET. The latest Kansas vs. Houston odds via SportsLine consensus list the Cougars as 9.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 132.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Houston picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Kansas vs. Houston and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Kansas vs. Houston:

Kansas vs. Houston spread: Cougars -9.5

Kansas vs. Houston over/under: 132.5 points

Kansas vs. Houston money line: Cougars -505, Jayhawks +379

Why Houston can cover

Senior guard L.J. Cryer is a reliable shot creator with a nice touch on the outside. Cryer logs 14.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and two assists per game. The Texas native also shoots 41.3% from downtown. He's scored at least 20 points in two of his last three games. Cryer finished with 20 points and two 3-pointers in his last game.

Junior guard Emanuel Sharp is another scorer in the backcourt. Sharp logs 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The Florida native has 18 games in double figures this season. On Feb. 18 against Arizona State, Sharp had 17 points and four rebounds.

Why Kansas can cover

Center Hunter Dickinson is the most consistent player for the Jayhawks. He leads the team in points (16.9) and rebounds (9.8) while shooting 53% from the floor. In the Feb. 24 win over Colorado, Dickinson had 32 points and 13 rebounds. This was his 12th double-double of the season.

Senior forward KJ Adams is at his best when he's attacking the lane. Adams logs 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and makes 54% of his shots. The Texas native has scored 15-plus points in back-to-back games. In his last outing, Adams finished with 21 points and 13 boards.

How to make Kansas vs. Houston picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 139 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations.

So who wins Kansas vs. Houston, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations?