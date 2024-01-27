The Big 12 will showcase seven college basketball matchups on Saturday, with the slate opening in Houston. The Kansas State Wildcats visit the No. 4 Houston Cougars in a high-profile conference showdown. Kansas State is 14-5 overall and 4-2 against conference foes. Houston is 17-2 overall, including an 11-0 mark at home, and 4-2 in conference play.

Tip-off is at 12 p.m. ET from the Fertitta Center in Houston. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Cougars as 15-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 129 in the latest Kansas State vs. Houston odds. Before you make any Houston vs. Kansas State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 season on a 114-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 19-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. Kansas State and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Kansas State vs. Houston:

Kansas State vs. Houston spread: Houston -15

Kansas State vs. Houston over/under: 129 points

Kansas State vs. Houston money line: HOU -1542, KSU +858

Kansas State: The Wildcats are 4-2 against the spread in Big 12 games

Houston: The Cougars are 7-3-1 against the spread in home games



Why Kansas State can cover

The Wildcats are playing well on both ends of the court this season. Kansas State is allowing only 96.6 points per 100 possessions on defense, holding opponents to 45% on 2-pointers and 31.6% on 3-pointers. The Wildcats have a 12.2% block rate, and Kansas State forces a turnover on 18.6% of defensive possessions. On offense, Cam Carter and Arthur Kaluma are each averaging more than 15 points per game, and Carter has scored at least 12 points in 13 consecutive outings. Kaluma also leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game, and he is converting more than 40% of 3-point attempts.

As a team, Kansas State is excellent on the offensive glass, securing 35.7% of missed shots. The Wildcats are also solidly above the national average in assists per game (15.2) and free throw creation (21.3 attempts per game).

Why Houston can cover

Houston has the best scoring differential in the country, out-pacing opponents by more than 22 points per game in 2023-24. The Cougars are also unbeaten at home, blasting opponents by 33.4 points per contest. While Houston is strongly above-average on the offensive side, Kelvin Sampson's team is unquestionably keyed by the nation's best defense. Houston is allowing only 51.9 points per game this season, No. 1 in the country, and the Cougars are also No. 1 in overall defensive efficiency, allowing 0.813 points per possession. The Cougars are also atop the nation in field goal percentage allowed (34.8%), 2-point percentage allowed (40.0%), and block rate (19.6%).

In addition, Houston ranks in the top three of the country in turnover creation rate (25.9%) and steal rate (16.2%), with Kansas State struggling to take care of the ball on offense. The Wildcats are outside the top 300 nationally in turnover rate (21.2%), and Houston can also lean on its 3-point defense. The Cougars allow only 28.0% shooting from long distance, and Kansas State is making only 31.7% of its 3-point attempts this season.

How to make Houston vs. Kansas State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with 11 players projected to score more than five points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Houston, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Kansas State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 19-5 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.