Who's Playing

Kent State @ No. 2 Houston

Current Records: Kent State 5-1; Houston 5-0

What to Know

The #2 Houston Cougars will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Fertitta Center. Houston is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the Oregon Ducks on Sunday, winning 66-56. Houston got double-digit scores from four players: guard Marcus Sasser (16), guard Terrance Arceneaux (15), guard Jamal Shead (13), and forward Jarace Walker (10).

As for Kent State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in a 74-72 heartbreaker to the College of Charleston Cougars.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Houston's victory brought them up to 5-0 while the Golden Flashes' loss pulled them down to 5-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Houston enters the contest with only 4.2 steals given up per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. But Kent State comes into the game boasting the eighth most steals per game in college basketball at 11.7. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.