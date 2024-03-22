The top-seeded Houston Cougars will begin their march to what they hope is their first national championship with a 2024 NCAA Tournament first-round matchup on Friday versus No. 16 Longwood. The Cougars claimed the Big 12 regular season in their first year in the conference, going 30-4 overall. Meanwhile, the Lancers had an up-and-down regular season, finishing fifth in the Big South, before they won the conference tournament to earn an automatic bid for 2024 March Madness. This will be the first-ever matchup between the programs.

Tipoff is set for 9:20 p.m. ET at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. The latest Longwood vs. Houston odds via SportsLine consensus list the Cougars as 24.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points is 128. Before making any Houston vs. Longwood picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Longwood vs. Houston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Houston vs. Longwood:

Houston vs. Longwood spread: Houston -24

Houston vs. Longwood over/under: 128 points

Houston vs. Longwood money line: Houston -5243, Longwood +1700

LONG: 7-2 ATS over its last nine games

HOU: 9-4 ATS with four-plus days of rest

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars are undoubtedly the best defensive team in the nation, topping all of college basketball in points allowed per game, field goal percentage allowed and defensive rating. They simply smother opponents, playing both great fundamental defense and by creating havoc on that end of the court. Houston is one of five teams in the country to rank in the top 35 nationally in both steals per game and blocks per game.

The leader of that unit is guard Jamal Shead, who was named both Big 12 Player of the Year and the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. He averages 13.1 points and ranks third in the Big 12 in both assists (6.2) and steals (2.3). He's also a proven performer in March Madness as he enters the NCAA Tournament 2024 with 101 career points in tourney play, which is the most amongst all active college basketball players.

Why Longwood can cover

The Lancers have both won and covered in each of their last four games, which includes the team's run to winning the Big South Tournament. Longwood also boasts an 8-4 record against the spread in non-conference games, and it covered in both of its neutral-site games this season. The team will be well-rested entering this matchup, which comes 12 days after its last game, giving Longwood a six-day rest advantage over Houston.

Longwood is relentless on the glass, ranking 10th nationally in offensive rebounds and posting the sixth-best rebounding margin in the country. Against a stingy defense like Houston, getting these extra possessions should be invaluable, and the Lancers outrebounded their opponents in 31 of 34 games. Meanwhile, Houston is vulnerable if it can't control the glass as the Cougars were outrebounded on average over their course of their four losses.

How to make Houston vs. Longwood picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 138 points.

