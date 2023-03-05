The top teams in the AAC will meet Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ when the No. 1 Houston Cougars visit the Memphis Tigers. These teams have already locked up the top two seeds in the 2023 AAC Tournament next week, but their outlooks beyond that are much different. The Cougars are battling for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket. Memphis, meanwhile, is hovering around a No. 9 or No. 10 seed in most projections, so a win would boost the Tigers' stock. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. The latest Houston vs. Memphis odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Cougars as 5.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 145.5. Sunday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Houston vs. Memphis

Houston vs. Memphis date: Sunday, March 5

Houston vs. Memphis time: Noon ET

Houston vs. Memphis TV channel: CBS

College basketball picks for Memphis vs. Houston

For Memphis vs. Houston, the model projects that the Cougars cover the 5.5-point spread. Multiple college basketball betting trends work in Houston's favor in this spot. The Cougars are 18-12 against the spread this season with an 8-4 mark on the road.

The Cougars are competent offensively, averaging 76.3 points per game. That ranks 80th nationally. But they shine on the defensive end. Houston gives up just 56.2 points per game, which ranks second nationally. No opponent has scored more than 66 points against them since January, and that lockdown defense is what has them in position to secure a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament bracket.

