The No. 2 Houston Cougars and the Memphis Tigers are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Fertitta Center. The Cougars are 24-2 overall and 13-2 at home, while Memphis is 20-6 overall and 5-4 on the road. Houston has established itself as a powerhouse in the AAC but Memphis did manage to win two of three head-to-head matchups last season.

The Tigers have also covered the spread in eight of the last 10 meetings with Houston and have won eight of nine overall entering Sunday. However, the Cougars are favored by 14 points in the latest Houston vs. Memphis odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 142.

Houston vs. Memphis spread: Houston -14

Houston vs. Memphis over/under: 142 points

Houston vs. Memphis money line: Houston -1100, Memphis +700

What you need to know about Houston

Houston strolled past the SMU Mustangs this past Thursday, taking the contest 80-65. Four Houston players scored in double digits: guard Marcus Sasser (20), forward Jarace Walker (14), guard Jamal Shead (13), and guard Tramon Mark (11).

It was Sasser's second 20-point game in a row and his seventh of the season. He's now averaging 16.5 points and 3.3 assists per game. Houston's offensive rating per 100 possessions is a staggering 125.4 while he is on the floor, while the defensive rating per 100 possessions is just 89.5.

What you need to know about Memphis

Meanwhile, Memphis escaped with a win this past Thursday against the UCF Knights, capturing a 64-63 victory. Guard Elijah McCadden (16 points) was the top scorer for Memphis, while Deandre Williams (12) and Kendric Davis (10) also reached double-figures.

Memphis survived committing 24 turnovers and giving up 10 offensive rebounds by shooting 54.5% from the floor and limiting UCF to just 33.3% shooting as a team. However, the Tigers will have to play a much tidier brand of basketball against a Houston defense that leads the nation in points allowed per game (55.4).

