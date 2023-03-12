For the second year in a row, the second-seeded Memphis Tigers will battle the top-seeded and top-ranked Houston Cougars for the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship on Sunday. The Tigers (25-8, 13-5), who have won two in a row and eight of 10, bounced Tulane 94-54 in the semifinals on Saturday. The Cougars (31-2, 17-1), riding a 13-game winning streak, vanquished Cincinnati 69-48 in the semifinals. Houston swept the regular-season series, winning 72-64 at home on Feb. 19, and at Memphis 67-65 on March 5.

Tip-off from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. Memphis leads the all-time series 35-23, but Houston holds a 6-0 series edge in games played on neutral courts. The Cougars are 6-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Houston odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 135.5. Before making any Houston vs. Memphis picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has zeroed in on Houston vs. Memphis and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Memphis vs. Houston:

Memphis vs. Houston spread: Houston -6

Memphis vs. Houston over/under: 135.5 points

Memphis vs. Houston money line: Memphis +205, Houston -250

MEM: The Tigers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up win

HOU: The Cougars are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 neutral-site games

Memphis vs. Houston picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Houston can cover



The Cougars are led by senior guard Marcus Sasser, who played just nine minutes in Saturday's semifinal win over Cincinnati. He suffered a groin injury and is questionable for Sunday's final. He scored just four points and grabbed two rebounds before leaving. For the season, he is averaging 17.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is averaging 16.5 points per game against the Tigers this season.

Freshman forward Jarace Walker helped pick up the slack in the semifinals, scoring 13 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists. Walker has reached double-digit scoring in three of the last four games. In 32 games, including 31 starts, he is averaging 11 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He has registered a pair of double-doubles, including a 23-point and 10-rebound effort in an 87-53 win over SMU on Jan. 5.

Why Memphis can cover

Senior guard Kendric Davis poured in 20 points, dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds in Saturday's semifinal win over Tulane. The transfer from SMU has scored 20 or more points in each of the last five games, including one double-double. In an 81-62 win at SMU on March 2, he scored 23 points and dished out 10 assists. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Also powering the Tigers is senior forward Deandre Williams, who is coming off a 27-point, 11-rebound and four-assist effort against Tulane on Saturday. He scored 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Friday's quarterfinal win over Central Florida. He has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 53.8% of his field goals, 40.3% of his 3-pointers and 73% of his free throws. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

How to make Memphis vs. Houston picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 145 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 70% of the time. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Houston vs. Memphis? And which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.