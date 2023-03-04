Memphis hosts No. 1 Houston on Sunday as the top teams in the AAC square off to close the regular season before the teams head to Fort Worth, Texas, for the league tournament. The Cougars (28-2, 16-1 AAC) won the first meeting 72-64 at home on Feb. 19, but the outcome came with an asterisk as Memphis star guard Kendric Davis was unavailable for the contest due to an ankle injury.

The AAC's all-time leading scorer is back in the lineup now for the Tigers (23-7, 13-4), who are looking for momentum entering the postseason. They are a projected No. 10 seed for the NCAA Tournament in Jerry Palm's Bracketology projections entering the weekend, and a win over the nation's top-ranked team would only solidify their résumé.

Houston is a projected No. 1 seed and looking every bit the part of a national title contender with all five starters averaging double figures in league play. The Cougars can comfortably roll nine deep in their rotation and have a chance to put the finishing touches on a potentially historic regular season.

With a win, Houston would finish 17-1 in league play this season, marking the program's best conference record during nine seasons in the AAC and surpassing the 2018-19 squad that finished 16-2. The Cougars are joining the Big 12 next season and leaving little doubt that the program is ready for a stiffer challenge than what the AAC has provided.

Nevertheless, winning on the road against Memphis will be no easy task. The Tigers have won 11 of their past 13 games, and one of those losses came on the road against the Cougars while shorthanded. Houston is already set as the No. 1 seed for the AAC Tournament and Memphis is assured of the No. 2 seed, but this game should feature the feel of a postseason matchup anyway.

How to watch Houston vs. Memphis live

Date: Sunday, March 5 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Houston vs. Memphis prediction, picks

Memphis' place in the NCAA Tournament seems secure, so this isn't a "back against the wall" situation. But this could be the program's last crack at Houston before the Cougars depart for the Big 12 next season, and it's always a big deal when the nation's No. 1 team comes to town. The Tigers played Houston close on the road last month without Davis available. With Davis back and FedExForum at or near capacity, Memphis is plenty capable of handing Houston its second loss of league play. Prediction: Memphis -5.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson Jerry Palm ATS Memphis Houston Houston Memphis Houston Memphis S/U Houston Houston Houston Memphis Houston Memphis

