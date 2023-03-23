Top-tier programs meet at T-Mobile Center on Friday with a trip to the Midwest Region final in the balance. The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars face the No. 5 seed Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in prime time in Kansas City. Houston is 33-3 overall, winning the AAC regular season title and toppling Northern Kentucky and Auburn in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Miami is 27-7 overall, winning the ACC regular season championship, and the Hurricanes are 11-2 in the last 13 games.

Miami vs. Houston spread: Houston -7

Miami vs. Houston over/under: 138 points

Miami vs. Houston money line: Houston -340, Miami +270

MIA: The Hurricanes are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

HOU: The Cougars are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Miami can cover

Miami's offense is highly potent, including impressive balance. The Hurricanes have four players averaging at least 13 points per game this season, led by ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong. He is averaging 16.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season, including 27 points and eight rebounds in the second round win over Indiana. In the frontcourt, Norchad Omier is averaging 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58% from the field, and Omier has 31 rebounds in two NCAA Tournament games.

As a team, Miami is in the top 10 of the country in scoring more than 1.14 points per possession, and the team's shooting efficiency is excellent. Miami is making 77.4% of free throw attempts, 54.1% of 2-point attempts, and 36.8% of 3-point attempts this season, and the Hurricanes generate 14.6 assists per game. Miami is also committing a turnover on only 16.3% of possessions while securing more than 32% of missed shots on the offensive glass.

Why Houston can cover

Houston's defense is tremendous in the aggregate this season. The Cougars have dominated during the tournament, holding Northern Kentucky to 27.5% shooting and 5-33 from 3-point range before allowing Auburn to convert only 37% of shots on the way to 64 points. Houston is in the top four of the country in defensive efficiency (87.6 points allowed per 100 possessions) and points allowed (56.6 per game), and the Cougars sit atop the country in multiple categories.

Kelvin Sampson's team is No. 1 in the nation in field goal percentage defense, with opponents making only 36.1% of attempts. That includes top-five marks in 2-point defense (42.9%) and 3-point defense (27.4%), with Houston also leading the country with a 16.8% blocked shot rate. The Cougars also give up only 10.0 assists per game, and Houston is in the top tier of the country in turnover creation rate (21.5%), steal rate (12.4%), and defensive rebound rate (72.1%) this season.

