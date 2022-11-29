Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ No. 1 Houston

Current Records: Norfolk State 5-2; Houston 6-0

What to Know

The #1 Houston Cougars have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Norfolk State Spartans at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Fertitta Center. Houston is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Cougars didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 49-44 victory. The top scorer for Houston was guard Marcus Sasser (19 points).

As for Norfolk State, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the St. Mary's (MD) Seahawks last Tuesday. Norfolk State took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 91-41 win over St. Mary's (MD).

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 25-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped the Cougars to 6-0 and the Spartans to 5-2. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 25-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.