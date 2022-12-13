Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ No. 5 Houston

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 4-4; Houston 9-1

What to Know

The #5 Houston Cougars will take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fertitta Center. Houston is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

The Cougars were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of guard Marcus Sasser, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T didn't have too much trouble with the UNCG Spartans at home two weeks ago as they won 73-56.

This next contest looks promising for Houston, who are favored by a full 31.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

North Carolina A&T's win lifted them to 4-4 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 9-1. We'll see if North Carolina A&T can repeat their recent success or if the Cougars bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 29.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.