Who's Playing

North Florida @ No. 1 Houston

Current Records: North Florida 2-5; Houston 8-0

What to Know

The #1 Houston Cougars will take on the North Florida Ospreys at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fertitta Center. Houston is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cougars beat the Saint Mary's Gaels 53-48 this past Saturday. Houston's forward J'Wan Roberts filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 93-88 to the High Point Panthers.

Houston is now a perfect 8-0 while North Florida sits at 2-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cougars enter the contest with only 48 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Ospreys are 355th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.