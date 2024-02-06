The fifth-ranked Houston Cougars will look to stay perfect on their home court in 2023-24 when they take on the Big 12 Conference-rival Oklahoma State Cowboys in conference action on Tuesday night. The Cougars (19-3, 6-3 Big 12), who are 12-0 at home this season, are looking for their sixth win in the past seven games. The Cowboys (10-12, 2-7 Big 12), who are 0-5 on the road this year, have lost seven of their past nine games. Houston is coming off a 78-65 loss at Kansas on Saturday, while Oklahoma State downed Kansas State 75-72.

Tipoff from Fertitta Center in Houston is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 13-9, although the Cougars own a 6-4 advantage in games played in Houston. The Cougars are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Houston odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 129.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 season on a 124-82 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-9 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Oklahoma State vs. Houston:

Oklahoma State vs. Houston spread: Houston -20.5

Oklahoma State vs. Houston over/under: 129 points

Oklahoma State vs. Houston money line: Oklahoma State +1338, Houston -3094

OSU: The Cowboys have hit the team total under in 20 of their last 35 games (+2.75 units)

HOU: The Cougars have won 19 of their last 24 games (+8.85 units on ML)

Why Houston can cover

Senior L.J. Cryer, who is in his first season with the Cougars after three years at Baylor, is coming off a 24-point and three-assist performance in the loss at Kansas. It was the seventh time this season he surpassed 20 points. He also scored 23 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 75-68 win at BYU on Jan. 23. Cryer has scored in double digits in 16 of 22 starts this season. For the year, he is averaging 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals in 32 minutes of action.

Also fueling the Houston offense is sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp. He has started 18 of 22 games for the Cougars and is averaging 12.1 points, four rebounds, 1.5 steals and one assist in 26.1 minutes of play. He is coming off an 11-point performance at Kansas. He scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 76-72 overtime win over Texas on Jan. 29.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Junior guard Javon Small, who played the last two seasons at East Carolina, has started all 21 games he has played in at Oklahoma State. He is coming off a solid effort in the win over Kansas State, scoring 18 points, dishing out seven assists and grabbing five rebounds. He registered a double-double in a 70-66 win over West Virginia on Jan. 27, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and one steal in 32.7 minutes of play.

With senior guard Bryce Thompson expected to miss the game after suffering a shoulder injury at Kansas last week and missing Saturday's game, look for graduate guard John-Michael Wright to continue to step up his play. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last five games, including a 16-point effort in the 83-54 loss at Kansas on Jan. 30. He is coming off a 10-point, three-rebound and two-assist effort in the win over Kansas State on Saturday. For the season, he is averaging 7.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and one assist.

