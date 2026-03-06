Arizona put Houston's dream for three consecutive regular-season Big 12 titles to sleep earlier this week, but Kelvin Sampson's seventh-ranked Cougars can seal the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament if they can go on the road and knock off Oklahoma State. Houston is a game ahead of Texas Tech in the Big 12 standings, but it does not own the tiebreaker. If Houston loses to the Cowboys, and Texas Tech outlasts freefalling BYU, Houston will fall to the No. 3 seed.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State's cannot play its way back into the at-large conversation without beating Houston. Oklahoma State is 18-12 overall, but the Cowboys are still well behind the 8-ball in the chase for an NCAA Tournament. Beat Houston and win three more games in Kansas City next week, and it could get interesting.

But beating Houston is easier said than done.

Let's dive into this matchup:

Will JoJo Tugler stay on the floor? Houston's offense is 8.8 points per 100 possessions better when Tugler is on the floor, largely thanks to his excellent offensive rebounding. Houston's defense is also much better with its best defender in the game. Tugler staying out of foul trouble will be spotlighted against an Oklahoma State club that has the third-highest free-throw rate in Big 12 play. Tugler defending without fouling will be paramount for Houston to reach the peak of its powers.

Find the shooter: The top sniper on the opposing scouting report has tormented Oklahoma State all year. Kanas' Darryn Peterson had six treys in the blink of an eye. West Virginia's Honor Huff hit six 3s. Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas had a seven-triple performance. It has been a problem from the jump, and now Oklahoma State has to try and keep Emanuel Sharp — pound for pound the best shooter in the Big 12 — under wraps? Good luck and best wishes.

All eyes on Christian Coleman and Anthony Roy: You know what you're getting with Houston and its barrage of traps. Coleman's decision-making and Roy's off-ball, floor-spacing could tilt the scales in this one. Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz needs Coleman to make smart reads, and Roy just has to make tough triples before Houston's defense can snuff the advantages.

Oklahoma State's defense can be just too rogue against this Houston backcourt. If Tugler can stay out of foul trouble, Houston could dominate the boards and hold the 'Pokes at arm's length. Pick: Houston -10



