The 10th-seeded Rutgers Scarlet Knights look to pull off the upset when they take on the second-seeded Houston Cougars in an NCAA Tournament Midwest Region second-round matchup on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights (16-11), who tied with Wisconsin for sixth in the Big Ten at 10-10, are making their seventh tournament appearance, but first since 1991. The Cougars (25-3), which placed second in the American Athletic Conference at 14-3 but won the league's tournament title, are competing in their 22nd NCAA Tournament. Houston is 30-26 all-time in the tournament, including Friday's 87-56 win over Cleveland State, while Rutgers is 6-7 after downing Clemson 60-56 in the Round of 64.

Tip-off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Houston odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 132.

Rutgers vs. Houston spread: Houston -8.5

Rutgers vs. Houston over-under: 132 points

Rutgers vs. Houston money line: Rutgers +313, Houston -414

RUT: The Scarlet Knights are 11-1 when they score at least 70 points

HOU: The Cougars' defense is holding opponents to a 37.1 field goal percentage, tops in the nation

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars can put up some points and have six players who average at least 8.3 points per game. Junior guard Quentin Grimes leads the team in scoring at 18 points per game and is also averaging 5.9 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals. He is the first Houston player since 1999 to receive All-America honors and is the seventh Cougar to be named Conference Player of the Year and first since 1993. He has reached double figures in 23 games, including in each of the past 10 contests.

Also powering the offense is sophomore guard Marcus Sasser, who averages 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is an 88 percent free throw shooter. He opened NCAA Tournament play by scoring 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and adding three assists and a steal in the first-round win over Cleveland State. In the American Athletic Conference championship game, he finished with 16 points and grabbed three rebounds as the Cougars beat Cincinnati.

Why Rutgers can cover

The Scarlet Knights have won three of four and are playing some of their best basketball of the season. A big reason for that is the play of Ron Harper Jr. The junior guard is averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Although he scored just 10 points in the first-round win over Clemson, he has been on fire of late, scoring 21 points in the Big Ten quarterfinal loss to eventual tournament champion Illinois. He has also registered four double-doubles on the year. He scored a season-high 30 points against Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 27 and had 28 points in a win over Illinois on Dec. 20.

Senior guard Jacob Young is also a consistent contributor for Rutgers. He has scored 13 points in each of the past three games and has reached double figures a team-leading 23 times this season. He was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media and led the league in steals with 1.83 per game. He is ninth in the conference in field goal percentage (47.3) and 14th in scoring at 14.5 points per game.

