The No. 3 Houston Cougars will take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Hall. This matchup is part of the 2022 Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md., on CBS Sports Network. This is the season opener for the Hawks. Houston is 1-0 after dominating Northern Colorado 83-36 on Monday.

The Cougars are favored by 22 points in the latest Saint Joseph's vs. Houston odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 132.

Saint Joseph's vs. Houston spread: Houston -22

Saint Joseph's vs. Houston over/under: 132 points

Saint Joseph's vs. Houston money line: Saint Joseph's 1600, Houston -7000

What to know about Saint Joseph's

Saint Joseph's struggled last year, ending up 11-19. It was the fourth straight losing season for Saint Joseph's, a program that made NCAA Tournament appearances in 2014 and 2016. Jordan Hall and Taylor Funk were Saint Joseph's top scorers last year, but they've both moved on. Hall is with the San Antonio Spurs, while Funk transferred to Utah State.

SportsLine's model is projecting that Erik Reynolds II, Cameron Brown and Ejike Obinna will be the leading scorers for the Hawks in this one. Obinna is projected to be the leading rebounder.

What you need to know about Houston

The Cougars have become a force in college hoops recently. They've finished no lower than No. 22 in the AP Poll every season since 2017-18 and they've done a lot of damage in the NCAA Tournament during that span, including making a Final Four run in 2021.

Multiple key pieces such as Kyler Edwards and Fabian White are gone. But Houston gets Marcus Sasser back this year after his 2021-22 campaign ended last December due to a toe injury. Sasser scored 21 points in the opener against Northern Colorado, while forward J'Wan Roberts and guard Emanuel Sharp also hit double figures. Forward Jarace Walker opened the year with eight points, 12 rebounds and a blocked shot.

