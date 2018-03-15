Houston vs. San Diego State: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

Houston came up just short of an American conference championship by losing to Cincinnati, but it proved it earned every bit of its No. 6 ranking. San Diego State, meanwhile, is looking to prove that it's a viable sleeper candidate in the West bracket. Here's how to watch Thursday night's opening round contest.

About No. 6 Houston

Kelvin Sampson has Houston in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his four seasons - and for just the second time, as a program, since 1992. Absolutely, they're good enough to play into the second weekend. And have you seen Rob Gray? He's a JUCO prospect averaging 18.6 points per game. You'll either love or hate his hair.

About No. 11 San Diego State

San Diego State earned its automatic bid the hard way in the Mountain West: by knocking off No. 4 Fresno State, No. 1 Nevada and No. 3 New Mexico. The Aztecs are peaking at the right time and have an NBA caliber center in Malik Pope who makes his living above the rim.

Viewing Information

Location : Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas



: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas Date : Thursday, March 15 -- 7:20 p.m. ET



: Thursday, March 15 -- 7:20 p.m. ET TV : TBS (check local listings)



: TBS (check local listings) Stream: March Madness Live

