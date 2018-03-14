Houston vs. San Diego State: Watch NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, TV, time, date
How to watch the Cougars take on the Aztecs in the West bracket
The NCAA Tournament is here. But you've still got time to fill out your bracket. CBS Sports' Bracket Games allow you to pick against friends or play solo to compete for the trip of a lifetime.
Houston came up just short of an AAC championship by losing to Cincinnati, but it proved it earned every bit of its No. 6 ranking. San Diego State, meanwhile, is looking to prove that it's a viable sleeper candidate in the West bracket.
[Preview: Houston, San Diego State on roll heading into matchup]
Don't forget before the NCAA Tournament begins, you can also play Bracket Games through CBS Sports by creating a pool with your office, family or friends, or filling out your bracket online.
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 6 Houston
Kelvin Sampson has Houston in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his four seasons - and for just the second time, as a program, since 1992. Absolutely, they're good enough to play into the second weekend. And have you seen Rob Gray? He's a JUCO prospect averaging 18.6 points per game. You'll either love or hate his hair.
About No. 11 San Diego State
San Diego State earned its automatic bid the hard way in the Mountain West: by knocking off No. 4 Fresno State, No. 1 Nevada and No. 3 New Mexico. The Aztecs are peaking at the right time and have an NBA caliber center in Malik Pope who makes his living above the rim.
Viewing Information
- Location: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- Date: Thursday, March 15 -- 7:20 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS (check local listings)
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Brackets: 46% say Virginia or Villanova
Virginia and Villanova are popular picks to win the 2018 NCAA Tournament
-
Where can I find truTV channel?
It's the question we ask every year watching the NCAA Tournament: What channel is truTV?
-
Players who can rise in the draft
Michael Porter Jr. and Trae Young can make themselves a lot of money during the Big Dance
-
Memphis expected to cut ties with Smith
Hardaway, a former Tigers star, is a high school coach in Memphis
-
How to watch St. Bonaventure vs. Florida
St. Bonaventure already has a tournament win under its belt
-
Arizona vs. Buffalo: How to watch
Here's how to watch the NCAA Tournament matchup between the Wildcats and the Bulls