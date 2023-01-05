Who's Playing

SMU @ Houston

Current Records: SMU 6-8; Houston 14-1

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs and the #2 Houston Cougars are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Fertitta Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Mustangs winning the first 85-83 at home and Houston taking the second 75-61.

Everything went SMU's way against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday as they made off with a 92-67 win. Forward Samuell Williamson was the offensive standout of the game for SMU, picking up 17 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the UCF Knights 71-65 this past Saturday. Four players on Houston scored in the double digits: guard Tramon Mark (19), guard Marcus Sasser (18), forward J'Wan Roberts (12), and guard Jamal Shead (11).

The wins brought the Mustangs up to 6-8 and the Cougars to 14-1. SMU is 1-4 after wins this year, Houston 12-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against SMU.