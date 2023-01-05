Who's Playing
SMU @ Houston
Current Records: SMU 6-8; Houston 14-1
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs and the #2 Houston Cougars are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Fertitta Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Mustangs winning the first 85-83 at home and Houston taking the second 75-61.
Everything went SMU's way against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday as they made off with a 92-67 win. Forward Samuell Williamson was the offensive standout of the game for SMU, picking up 17 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Houston beat the UCF Knights 71-65 this past Saturday. Four players on Houston scored in the double digits: guard Tramon Mark (19), guard Marcus Sasser (18), forward J'Wan Roberts (12), and guard Jamal Shead (11).
The wins brought the Mustangs up to 6-8 and the Cougars to 14-1. SMU is 1-4 after wins this year, Houston 12-1.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
Series History
Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against SMU.
- Feb 27, 2022 - Houston 75 vs. SMU 61
- Feb 09, 2022 - SMU 85 vs. Houston 83
- Jan 31, 2021 - Houston 70 vs. SMU 48
- Jan 03, 2021 - Houston 74 vs. SMU 60
- Feb 15, 2020 - SMU 73 vs. Houston 72
- Jan 15, 2020 - Houston 71 vs. SMU 62
- Mar 07, 2019 - Houston 90 vs. SMU 79
- Jan 16, 2019 - Houston 69 vs. SMU 58
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 69 vs. SMU 56
- Feb 08, 2018 - Houston 67 vs. SMU 58
- Feb 18, 2017 - SMU 76 vs. Houston 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - SMU 85 vs. Houston 64
- Feb 01, 2016 - Houston 71 vs. SMU 68
- Jan 19, 2016 - SMU 77 vs. Houston 73