An AAC battle features the No. 2 Houston Cougars (23-2) going on the road to play the SMU Mustangs (9-17) on Thursday evening. Houston is red-hot and heads into this contest on a five-game win streak. On Wednesday, the Cougars blew out Tulsa 80-42. On the opposite side, SMU is in a slump. The Mustangs have lost three of their past four games, falling to Wichita State 91-89 in double overtime on Feb. 12.

Tipoff from Moody Coliseum in Dallas is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. SMU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any SMU vs. Houston picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. SMU and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for SMU vs. Houston:

Houston vs. SMU spread: Cougars -15.5

Houston vs. SMU over/under: 138.5 points

Houston vs. SMU money line: Cougars -1600, SMU +900

HOU: Cougars are 8-1 ATS in their last nine road games

SMU: Over is 4-0 in Mustangs' last four Thursday games



Why Houston can cover

Senior Marcus Sasser is an agile and skilled combo guard who can get a bucket from a variety of different areas on the floor. Sasser is effective from deep and operates well off the dribble. The Texas native is eighth in the conference in scoring (16.4) with 3.2 assists per game. He's also shooting 36.9% from downtown on 7 3-point attempts per game. He finished with 25 points and five 3-pointers in his last game.

Junior forward J'Wan Roberts is a strong rebounder in the paint for the Cougars. Roberts is constantly fighting to gain position down low to grab boards and get efficient looks at the rim. The St. Thomas native is averaging 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and shoots 64% from the floor. On Feb. 2, he finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Why SMU can cover

Sophomore guard Zhuric Phelps is an athletic and versatile scorer in the backcourt. Phelps has been an acrobatic finisher in the lane and can absorb contact from defenders. The Texas native is sixth in the conference in scoring (17.4) with 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also has a knack for takeaways and ranks second in the American Conference in steals (2.2). Phelps notched 26 points, five assists and seven steals in his last matchup.

Senior forward Efe Odigie is a strong and powerful player down low. Odigie sets solid screens and has been a good cutter. He logs 11 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Texas native has recorded double-digit boards in seven games thus far. On Feb. 8, he finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

How to make SMU vs. Houston picks

