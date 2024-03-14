The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (28-3) will try to begin a run to a Big 12 Tournament title when they face the No. 8 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-11) in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon. Houston has enjoyed a successful opening campaign in the conference, winning the outright regular-season title. However, one of its three Big 12 losses came on the road at TCU in January. The Horned Frogs lost three of their final four games during the regular season before beating No. 9 seed Oklahoma in the tournament on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Houston is favored by 10 points in the latest Houston vs. TCU odds, while the over/under is 137.5 points.

Houston vs. TCU spread: Houston -10

Houston vs. TCU over/under: 137.5 points

Houston vs. TCU money line: Houston: -553, TCU: +400

Why Houston can cover

Houston closed the regular season on a nine-game winning streak to clinch the outright conference title, beating a trio of top-15 teams during that stretch. The Cougars are coming off a 76-46 win over then-No. 14 Kansas, as four players scored in double figures in a balanced effort. Senior guard Jamal Shead, who was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds, shooting 5 of 12 from the floor.

The Cougars' elite defense forced Kansas into 18 turnovers, scoring 30 points off those mistakes. They are still fighting for the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, giving them plenty of motivation heading into this contest. They also have a rest advantage, as TCU is playing for the second day in a row.

Why TCU can cover

TCU has already proven that it can beat Houston, taking down the Cougars as a 4-point home underdog in January. The Horned Frogs trailed by three points with two minutes remaining, but they closed the game on a 7-3 run. Senior forward Emanuel Miller had 13 points, five assists and three rebounds, while senior guard Trevian Tennyson added 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting from 3-point range.

The Horned Frogs opened their Big 12 Tournament run with a 77-70 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday, covering the spread as 4-point favorites. Miller had 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists on an efficient 9 of 13 shooting performance. TCU has covered the spread in six of its last nine games this season. See which team to pick here.

