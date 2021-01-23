The No. 8 Houston Cougars and the Temple Owls are set to square off in an American Athletic Conference matchup on CBS at noon ET on Saturday at the Liacouras Center. Temple is 3-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while the Cougars are 12-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Cougars have won the last four games in the series and have covered in three of those contests.

However, both teams have been solid against the spread entering Saturday with Houston at 9-4 and Temple at 4-2. The Cougars are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Houston vs. Temple odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 131.

Houston vs. Temple spread: Houston -11.5

Houston vs. Temple over-under: 131 points

Houston vs. Temple money line: Houston -700, Temple +475

What you need to know about Temple

Temple picked up a 65-57 win over Tulane in its last outing. Forward Jake Forrester filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 17 points and 10 boards. The Indiana transfer is averaging 8.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Owls.

Sophomore guard Damian Dunn has carried a heavy scoring load for Temple this season. After playing in just one game last season, Dunn is averaging 15.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and had 18 points and seven rebounds in the win last Saturday.

What you need to know about Houston

Meanwhile, Houston proved too difficult a challenge for the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes on Wednesday. Houston blew past Tulsa by a final score of 86-59. Guard Marcus Sasser and guard Quentin Grimes were among the main playmakers for the Cougars as the former shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and the latter had 18 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

A couple stats to consider in this one: The Owls have only been able to knock down 38 percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Temple, Houston have been holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.1 percent, which places the Cougars third in college basketball.

