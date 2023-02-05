The Temple Owls and the No. 3 Houston Cougars are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. The Owls are 14-9 overall and 7-5 at home, while Houston is 21-2 overall and 7-0 on the road. The Owls pulled off the shocking 56-55 upset the last time these two teams met on Jan. 22.

The Cougars are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Temple vs. Houston odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 131.5. Before entering any Houston vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-29 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Temple vs. Houston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Temple vs. Houston:

Temple vs. Houston spread: Temple +11.5

Temple vs. Houston over/under: 131.5 points

Temple vs. Houston money line: Temple +460, Houston -650

Temple vs. Houston picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Temple

Temple was able to grind out a solid win over the UCF Knights in its last outing, winning 77-70. Temple's guard Khalif Battle looked sharp as he had 26 points along with seven boards. For the season, Battle is averaging 17.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Temple is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games, which includes a 56-55 victory over the Cougars. The Owls are also 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games played on Sunday.

What you need to know about Houston

Meanwhile, Houston beat the Wichita State Shockers 70-61 on Thursday. Guard Jamal Shead and guard Tramon Mark were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former had 13 points and seven assists and the latter had 12 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Cougars are ranked third in the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 55.2 points per game. Houston is also 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games on the road.

How to make Temple vs. Houston picks

The model has simulated Temple vs. Houston 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Houston vs. Temple? And which side of the spread hit well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.