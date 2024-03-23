No. 1 seed Houston will face an in-state foe in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament when it squares off against No. 9 seed Texas A&M on Sunday night. The Cougars (31-4) cruised to an 86-46 win over No. 16 seed Longwood in the South Region on Friday, while the Aggies (21-14) kept their season alive with a 98-83 win over No. 8 seed Nebraska. These teams met once during the regular season, as Houston notched a 70-66 win in December. The winner of this game will face the winner of No. 4 seed Duke vs. No. 12 seed James Madison in the Sweet 16.

Houston vs. Texas A&M spread: Houston -10

Houston vs. Texas A&M over/under: 132.5 points

Houston vs. Texas A&M money line: Houston -549, Texas A&M +401

HOU: 4-1 ATS in its last five games

TEXAM: 6-1 ATS in its last seven games

Why Houston can cover

Houston has been a national title contender since the beginning of the season, and it closed the regular season on a nine-game winning streak. The Cougars came up short in the Big 12 Tournament title game, but there were no signs of lingering effects from that loss when they crushed Longwood in an 86-46 final on Friday. They raced out to a 10-0 lead less than four minutes into the game and held the Lancers to 16 first-half points.

The Cougars forced 14 turnovers in the first half and led by 41 points midway through the second half. They were able to rest their starters down the stretch, with no starter playing more than 29 minutes. Houston has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it is 12-1 straight up in its last 13 games.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M was on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble at the end of February, having lost five consecutive games to fall to 15-13 overall. The Aggies responded with three straight wins to close the regular season, and they secured an at-large bid to the Big Dance with wins over Ole Miss and Kentucky in the SEC Tournament. Their potential was on full display on Friday, as they held a 58-44 lead over Nebraska at halftime and cruised down the stretch.

Junior guard Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points and knocked down 7 of 10 attempts from 3-point range, while senior guard Tyrece Radford posted a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Radford turns 25 years old next month, giving the Aggies crucial experience at this time of the year. They have covered the spread in six of their last seven games, and they have covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

