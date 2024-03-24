The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars will try to stay on track for a Final Four appearance when they face the No. 9 seed Texas A&M Aggies in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. The Cougars (31-4) are coming off a dominant first-round performance, crushing No. 16 seed Longwood in an 86-46 final. They have already picked up one win over Texas A&M this season, a 70-66 thriller in December. The Aggies (21-14) cruised to an impressive 98-83 win over No. 8 seed Nebraska on Friday to advance to the Round of 32.

Tipoff is set for 8:40 p.m. ET from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn. The Cougars are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Texas A&M odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 134.5. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Houston picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Houston vs. Texas A&M spread: Houston -9.5

Houston vs. Texas A&M over/under: 134.5 points

Houston vs. Texas A&M money line: Houston -497, Texas A&M +373

HOU: 4-1 ATS in its last five games

TEXAM: 6-1 ATS in its last seven games

Why Houston can cover

Houston has had its sights set on the national championship since the beginning of the season, and its experienced lineup is trying to break through this year. The Cougars won the Big 12 regular-season title in their first season in the conference, and they opened the NCAA Tournament with a focused, intense performance on Friday. They were no match for Longwood from the onset, racing out to a 10-0 lead and never looking back in an 86-46 final.

Senior guards L.J. Cryer and Damian Dunn each scored 17 points, while Big 12 Player of the Year Jamal Shead added 11 points and nine assists. The Cougars were able to rest their starters down the stretch, leaving them as the fresher team for Sunday's contest. Houston has covered the spread in four of its last five games and is 12-1 in its last 13 contests. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M was on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble at the end of February, losing five consecutive games to fall to 15-13 overall. The Aggies responded with three straight wins to close the regular season, and they secured an at-large bid to the Big Dance with wins over Ole Miss and Kentucky in the SEC Tournament. Their potential was on full display on Friday, as they held a 58-44 lead over Nebraska at halftime and cruised down the stretch.

Junior guard Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points and knocked down 7 of 10 attempts from 3-point range, while senior guard Tyrece Radford posted a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Radford turns 25 years old next month, giving the Aggies crucial experience at this time of the year. They have covered the spread in six of their last seven games, and they have covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

