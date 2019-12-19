Houston vs. Texas-El Paso: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Houston

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 8-1; Houston 6-3

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Houston Cougars at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fertitta Center. The Miners are coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

Texas-El Paso didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the UC Irvine Anteaters on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 67-61 victory.

Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 61-55 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. G Caleb Mills put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.

Texas-El Paso is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those brave souls putting their money on Houston against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 3-6 record ATS can't hold a candle to Texas-El Paso's 5-1.

Texas-El Paso's win lifted them to 8-1 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. We'll see if Texas-El Paso can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 124

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.