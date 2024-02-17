The No. 3 Houston Cougars (21-3) will try to remain atop the Big 12 standings when they face the Texas Longhorns (16-8) on Saturday afternoon. Houston has won seven of its last eight games, including a 67-62 win at Cincinnati last Saturday. The Cougars are riding an 18-game home winning streak, with all three of their losses coming on the road this season. Texas has won two of its last three games after falling to Houston in overtime in the first meeting between these teams.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at the Fertitta Center in Houston. The latest Houston vs. Texas odds from SportsLine consensus list the Cougars as 10.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 131.

How to watch Houston vs. Texas

Houston vs. Texas date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Houston vs. Texas time: 1 p.m. ET

Houston vs. Texas TV channel: CBS

Houston vs. Texas live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Houston vs. Texas

For Houston vs. Texas, the model projects that the Longhorns stay within the 10.5-point spread. There was hardly anything between these teams when they met at the end of January, as Houston needed overtime to pick up a 76-72 win. The Longhorns outscored the Cougars by eight points in the second half of that game, as senior guard Max Abmas scored a team-high 20 points.

They have won two of their three games since then, including an outright win at then-No. 25 TCU as 4-point underdogs two weeks ago. Abmas caught fire at the end of the game, scoring the final 13 points to increase his lead as Division I's active scoring leader. Texas is coming off one of its most impressive outings of the season, cruising to a 94-58 win over West Virginia.

The Longhorns set a program record for a conference game with 28 assists and committed a season-low five turnovers. All five starters finished in double figures, and that balance is one reason why the model has Texas covering the spread in over 50% of the latest simulations. Stream the game here.

