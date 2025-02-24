The No. 5 Houston Cougars (23-4) and the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6) battle in a Big 12 showdown on Monday. The Cougars have secured six straight wins. On Saturday, Houston defeated No. 8 Iowa State 68-59. On the flip side, the Red Raiders outlasted West Virginia 73-51 in their last outing. This is the second game of the season between these foes. On Feb. 1, Texas Tech escaped with an 82-81 victory over Houston in overtime.

Houston vs. Texas Tech spread: Cougars -1.5

Houston vs. Texas Tech over/under: 132.5 points

Houston vs. Texas Tech money line: Cougars -121, Red Raiders +101

Why Houston can cover

Senior guard L.J. Cryer is a floor-spacing shooter in the backcourt. He leads the team in points (15) with two assists and shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. The Texas native has tallied 15-plus points in seven of his last eight games. In the Feb. 18 win over Arizona State, Cryer had 18 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Senior forward J'Wan Roberts ranks first on the team in rebounds (6.3) with 11.3 points and making 52.8% of his shot attempts. On Feb. 1 against the Red Raiders, Roberts tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Sophomore forward JT Toppin is an athletic playmaker in the frontcourt. Toppin soars above the rim with ease and owns a 7-foot-2 wingspan that makes him disruptive defensively. The Texas native leads the team in points (17.3), rebounds (9.1), and blocks (1.2). He's finished with a double-double in four of the last five games. On Feb. 12 versus Oklahoma State, Toppin tallied 32 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Junior forward Darrion Williams generates scoring opportunities with no problem. He logs 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists per game. The California native has scored 20-plus points in two of his last four games. In the Feb. 18 loss to TCU, Williams notched 21 points and five dimes. See who to back at SportsLine.

