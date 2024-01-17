The No. 5 Houston Cougars (14-2) will try to get back on track when they host the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-2) on Wednesday night. Houston is coming off its first two losses of the season, falling to TCU by one point on Saturday. Texas Tech is riding a nine-game winning streak and is the only unbeaten team in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders snuck past Kansas State in a 60-59 final on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Fertitta Center. Houston is favored by 13 points in the latest Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over/under is 129.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Houston vs. Texas Tech spread: Houston -13

Houston vs. Texas Tech over/under: 129.5 points

Houston vs. Texas Tech money line: Houston -924, Texas Tech +605

Why Houston can cover

Houston is coming off a pair of road losses, but it is riding a 14-game home winning streak and is still the top-ranked team in KenPom's metrics. The Cougars led TCU by 12 points in their 68-67 loss on Saturday, so they only dropped three spots in the poll. Their other loss came by just four points at Iowa State, and their last home game was an 89-55 blowout against West Virginia.

The Cougars raced out to a 48-22 lead at halftime against the Mountaineers, as senior guard L.J. Cryer led the team with 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting. Senior guard Damian Dunn added 14 points off the bench, while junior forward Ja'Vier Francis finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Houston has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games, including six straight home games.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech extended its winning streak to nine games with a 60-59 win over Kansas State on Saturday, remaining perfect atop the Big 12 standings. The Red Raiders have already picked up one impressive road upset in conference play, taking down then-No. 20 Texas as 6-point underdogs earlier this month. Sophomore guard Pop Isaacs had 21 points, while Warren Washington and Joe Toussaint each had 15 points.

Isaacs leads a balanced offense with 16.2 points and 3.1 assists per game, finishing in double figures in seven consecutive games. Texas Tech rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to pick up a 60-59 win over the Wildcats on Saturday, extending its longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season. The Red Raiders have covered the spread in four of their last five games, and they have won five of the last seven meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

