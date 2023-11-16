The No. 6 Houston Cougars (3-0) will open their hopeful Charleston Classic title run when they face the Towson Tigers (2-1) in the first round on Thursday. Houston has already posted three blowout wins this season, including a 79-48 victory over Stetson on Monday. Towson opened its campaign with a road loss at Colorado, but it has responded with wins over Coppin State and Robert Morris. The winner of this game will face the winner of Utah and Wake Forest, while the losers will meet in the consolation round.

Houston vs. Towson spread: Houston -20.5

Houston vs. Towson over/under: 124.5 points

Houston vs. Towson money line: Houston: -3750, Towson: +1517

Why Houston can cover

Houston is used to winning games by this type of margin, with all three of its wins coming by more than 30 points so far this season. The Cougars opened the campaign with an 84-31 win against Louisiana-Monroe, and they added blowout wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Stetson. Baylor transfer L.J. Cryer leads Houston with 15.0 points and 2.3 assists per game, finishing with 21 points in Monday's win over Stetson.

Temple transfer Damian Dunn has made an immediate impact as well, averaging 12.7 points per game. Houston is one of the deepest teams in college basketball, making it difficult for opponents to take advantage of changes in the rotation. The Cougars have won 12 consecutive games in November, and they have won 18 of their last 20 games overall.

Why Towson can cover

Towson will have to play three games across four days, but it is fresh coming into the opening game of the tournament. The Tigers have not played since their 66-62 win over Robert Morris on Sunday, as Charles Thompson posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Thompson is nearly averaging a double-double this season with 11.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Freshman guard Tyler Tejada leads Towson with 13.0 points per game, earning Rookie of the Week honors for the Coastal Athletic Association. Three other Tigers are averaging at least seven points per game, giving them balance and depth heading into their only currently scheduled game against a ranked team this season. They have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, while Houston has only covered three times in its last 12 contests. See which team to pick here.

