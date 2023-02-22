Who's Playing

Tulane @ Houston

Current Records: Tulane 17-7; Houston 25-2

What to Know

The #1 Houston Cougars are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Houston and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Cougars netted a 72-64 victory over the Memphis Tigers on Sunday. Houston's forward J'Wan Roberts looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Roberts has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Tulane and the South Florida Bulls this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Tulane wrapped it up with an 84-66 win on the road. It was another big night for the Green Wave's guard Jalen Cook, who had 30 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Houston is now 25-2 while Tulane sits at 17-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55.7. But the Green Wave rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.3 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Tulane.