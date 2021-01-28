The sixth-ranked Houston Cougars and the Tulane Green Wave are set to square off Thursday in an American Athletic matchup at 9 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane is 6-4 overall and 6-2 at home, while the Cougars are 13-1 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Cougars are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as a favorite. The Green Wave are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven Thursday games. The road team is 11-4 against the spread in the last 15 Houston vs Tulane meetings.

The Cougars are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Tulane vs. Houston odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 127.5. Before entering any Houston vs. Tulane picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulane vs. Houston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Houston vs. Tulane:

Tulane vs. Houston spread: Houston -17.5

Tulane vs. Houston over-under: 127.5 points

Tulane vs. Houston money line: Houston -2400, Tulane +1100

Latest Odds: Tulane Green Wave +17.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Tulane

The Green Wave came up short against the Temple Owls on Jan. 16, falling 65-57. Tulane got 14 points from Jaylen Forbes in the loss.

Tulane is shooting only 37.3 percent from the field this season, the ninth-lowest field goal percentage in Division-I. Forbes leads the Green Wave with 15.2 points per game, while R.J. McGee pulls down 4.5 rebounds and Jordan Walker dishes 3.4 assists per outing.

What you need to know about Houston

The Cougars cruised to their sixth straight victory Saturday, downing Temple 68-51. Quentin Grimes and Marcus Sasser each dropped 15 points in the victory, with Justin Gorham adding 14 points.

Houston's defense holds opponents to a 36.9 percent field-goal percentage, which is third in Division-I. Grimes leads the Cougars with 17.6 points per game, with Gorham pulling down 9.4 rebounds and Dejon Jarreau deals 3.9 assists per game.

How to make Tulane vs. Houston picks

The model has simulated Tulane vs. Houston 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Houston vs. Tulane? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Tulane vs. Houston spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.