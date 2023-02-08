Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Houston

Current Records: Tulsa 5-17; Houston 22-2

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a game against the #3 Houston Cougars since Dec. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Golden Hurricane and Houston will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. The Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while Tulsa will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Tulsa and the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Tulsa falling 86-75 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Tulsa was the play of forward Tim Dalger, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 24 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston strolled past the Temple Owls with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 81-65. Forward Jarace Walker was the offensive standout of the contest for Houston, picking up 23 points in addition to six boards.

Tulsa is now 5-17 while Houston sits at 22-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tulsa is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.9 on average. The Cougars' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.50%, which places them second in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.