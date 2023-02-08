Who's Playing
Tulsa @ Houston
Current Records: Tulsa 5-17; Houston 22-2
What to Know
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a game against the #3 Houston Cougars since Dec. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Golden Hurricane and Houston will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. The Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while Tulsa will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between Tulsa and the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Tulsa falling 86-75 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Tulsa was the play of forward Tim Dalger, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 24 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Houston strolled past the Temple Owls with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 81-65. Forward Jarace Walker was the offensive standout of the contest for Houston, picking up 23 points in addition to six boards.
Tulsa is now 5-17 while Houston sits at 22-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tulsa is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.9 on average. The Cougars' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.50%, which places them second in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Houston 89 vs. Tulsa 50
- Jan 15, 2022 - Houston 66 vs. Tulsa 64
- Jan 20, 2021 - Houston 86 vs. Tulsa 59
- Dec 29, 2020 - Tulsa 65 vs. Houston 64
- Feb 19, 2020 - Houston 76 vs. Tulsa 43
- Jan 11, 2020 - Tulsa 63 vs. Houston 61
- Jan 27, 2019 - Houston 77 vs. Tulsa 65
- Jan 02, 2019 - Houston 74 vs. Tulsa 56
- Jan 11, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Tulsa 71
- Feb 11, 2017 - Houston 73 vs. Tulsa 64
- Jan 04, 2017 - Houston 64 vs. Tulsa 61
- Feb 07, 2016 - Tulsa 77 vs. Houston 63
- Jan 27, 2016 - Houston 81 vs. Tulsa 66