Houston vs. UCF odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 3 from proven model

The Houston Cougars will take on the UCF Knights at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Fertitta Center. Houston is 10-3 overall and 5-2 at home, while UCF is 9-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. Houston has won four games in a row and eight of its past nine. The Knights, meanwhile, have lost consecutive games after winning six in a row, The Cougars are favored by 10-points in the latest Houston vs. UCF odds, while the over-under is set at 133.5. Before entering any UCF vs. Houston picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Houston vs. UCF 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was close, but the Cougars ultimately received the gift of a 75-71 victory from a begrudging Washington squad at the Diamond Head Classic last Wednesday. Fabian White Jr. and Caleb Mills finished with 19 points each. White's point output was a career high and he was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Mills had three of the team's eight three-point field goals. Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six assists along with six rebounds. The Cougars overcame a 14-point first half deficit to earn the victory.

Speaking of close games: although neither team could take care of the ball -- the teams combined for 31 turnovers -- Temple prevailed over UCF 62-58 on Tuesday. Dre Fuller Jr. (14 points) and Ceasar DeJesus (12 points) were the top scorers for UCF. Collin Smith, who leads the Knights in scoring with 13.3 points per game, finished with 10 points, two rebounds and one assist.

So who wins Houston vs. UCF? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Houston vs. UCF spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.