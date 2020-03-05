Houston vs. UConn odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 5 predictions from proven model

The Connecticut Huskies and the No. 21 Houston Cougars are set to square off in an AAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at XL Center. The Huskies are 17-12 overall and 13-3 at home, while the Cougars are 22-7 overall and 6-5 on the road. UConn has won three straight games and four of the past five. Houston has won five of its past seven games.

Connecticut vs. Houston spread: Connecticut +2

Connecticut vs. Houston over-under: 133 points

Connecticut vs. Houston money line: Connecticut +109, Houston -132

What you need to know about Connecticut

UConn took its game against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday by a conclusive 84-63 score. Christian Vital shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six rebounds. James Bouknight double-doubled with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Huskies had 42 points, a season high in any half.

What you need to know about Houston

The Cougars had enough points to win and then some against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday, taking their contest 68-55. Nate Hinton and guard Marcus Sasser were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former had 16 points in addition to seven boards and the latter shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six boards.

Sasser scored 12 points in the second half. He shot 8 of 16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. The Cougars moved into a tie atop the AAC with Tulsa.

Houston beat UConn in the last meeting, 63-59 on Jan. 23.

