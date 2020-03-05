Houston vs. UConn odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 5 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Houston and Connecticut.
The Connecticut Huskies and the No. 21 Houston Cougars are set to square off in an AAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at XL Center. The Huskies are 17-12 overall and 13-3 at home, while the Cougars are 22-7 overall and 6-5 on the road. UConn has won three straight games and four of the past five. Houston has won five of its past seven games.
The Cougars are favored by two points in the latest Connecticut vs. Houston odds, and the over-under is set at 133. Before entering any Houston vs. UConn picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. Houston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Houston vs. Connecticut:
- Connecticut vs. Houston spread: Connecticut +2
- Connecticut vs. Houston over-under: 133 points
- Connecticut vs. Houston money line: Connecticut +109, Houston -132
What you need to know about Connecticut
UConn took its game against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday by a conclusive 84-63 score. Christian Vital shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six rebounds. James Bouknight double-doubled with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Huskies had 42 points, a season high in any half.
What you need to know about Houston
The Cougars had enough points to win and then some against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday, taking their contest 68-55. Nate Hinton and guard Marcus Sasser were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former had 16 points in addition to seven boards and the latter shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 21 points and six boards.
Sasser scored 12 points in the second half. He shot 8 of 16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. The Cougars moved into a tie atop the AAC with Tulsa.
Houston beat UConn in the last meeting, 63-59 on Jan. 23.
How to make Houston vs. Connecticut picks
SportsLine's model has simulated UConn vs. Houston 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Houston vs. Connecticut? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the UConn vs. Houston spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the official bracket game of the NCAA® now!
-
When does 2020 March Madness start?
Everything you need to know to prepare you to watch March Madness in 2020
-
Top 25 And 1: Nova jumps into top 10
Jay Wright's Wildcats are 6-1 in their past seven games after knocking off the Pirates on Wednesday
-
Power Rankings: Sparty surges to top 10
This week's power rankings double as a reminder for the top teams' best wins on the brink of...
-
Bracketology: Nova moves up as No 2 seed
A big win for the Wildcats coupled with a loss by Seton Hall has resulted in a significant...
-
2020 Mountain West Tournament updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Mountain West Tournament action throughout...
-
Oregon vs. California odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Oregon vs. California matchup 10,000...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish