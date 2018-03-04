Houston vs. UConn: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis
The Houston Cougars look to end their regular season on a high note against the middling UConn Huskies
How to watch UConn vs. Houston
- Date: Sunday, March 4
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Where: H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
Odds via SportsLine: UConn -14.5
Analysis: Houston's at-large hopes are pretty well-secured at this point, as Jerry Palm currently has the Cougars comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field as a No. 6 seed with the regular season finale upcoming on Sunday.
Avoiding a bad loss -- such as one on Sunday against a bad UConn team -- will be their main goal moving forward. So look for the Cougars to come out with a little extra fire to make sure they avoid that at all costs. For that reason alone, I like Houston to win big here and cover the 14.5 point spread. Senior Rob Gray might have himself a big day in the final game in front of his home crowd.
