Houston vs. Wichita State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Houston vs. Wichita State basketball game
Who's Playing
Wichita State @ Houston
Current Records: Wichita State 17-5; Houston 18-5
What to Know
The Wichita State Shockers haven't won a game against the #25 Houston Cougars since Jan. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Wichita State and Houston will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Wichita State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Shockers lost a heartbreaker to the Cincinnati Bearcats when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Thursday. Wichita State was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 80-79 to Cincinnati. Wichita State got a solid performance out of center Jaime Echenique, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Houston and the Tulane Green Wave this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Houston wrapped it up with a 75-62 win at home. Guard Nate Hinton was the offensive standout of the contest for the Cougars, posting a double-double on 12 points and 12 boards in addition to seven dimes.
Wichita State is now 17-5 while Houston sits at 18-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 18th in college basketball. But Houston is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them 10th in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Cougars a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.44
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won four out of their last five games against Wichita State.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Houston 65 vs. Wichita State 54
- Jan 12, 2019 - Houston 79 vs. Wichita State 70
- Mar 10, 2018 - Houston 77 vs. Wichita State 74
- Jan 20, 2018 - Houston 73 vs. Wichita State 59
- Jan 04, 2018 - Wichita State 81 vs. Houston 63
