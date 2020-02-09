Houston vs. Wichita State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Houston

Current Records: Wichita State 17-5; Houston 18-5

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers haven't won a game against the #25 Houston Cougars since Jan. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Wichita State and Houston will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Wichita State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Shockers lost a heartbreaker to the Cincinnati Bearcats when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Thursday. Wichita State was just a bucket short of a victory and fell 80-79 to Cincinnati. Wichita State got a solid performance out of center Jaime Echenique, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Houston and the Tulane Green Wave this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Houston wrapped it up with a 75-62 win at home. Guard Nate Hinton was the offensive standout of the contest for the Cougars, posting a double-double on 12 points and 12 boards in addition to seven dimes.

Wichita State is now 17-5 while Houston sits at 18-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 18th in college basketball. But Houston is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them 10th in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Cougars a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.44

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Houston have won four out of their last five games against Wichita State.