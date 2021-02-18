The Wichita State Shockers and the No. 6 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic Conference clash at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State is 12-4 overall and 8-2 at home, while the Cougars are 17-2 overall and 5-2 on the road. Houston won the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 6, 70-63.

The Cougars are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Wichita State vs. Houston odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Houston vs. Wichita State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wichita State vs. Houston spread: Wichita State +7.5

Wichita State vs. Houston over-under: 138.5 points

What you need to know about Wichita State

The Shockers slipped by the UCF Knights last week, 61-60. Dexter Dennis posted a double-double on 16 points and 10 boards. Alterique Gilbert scored 17 points and made a 3-pointer and two free throws in the final 33 seconds to key the victory. Wichita State has won four consecutive games.

The Shockers have not beat a team ranked sixth or higher at home since 1967. Eight of Wichita State's games have been decided by five or less points. The Shockers have won nine consecutive home conference games.

What you need to know about Houston

Houston strolled past the South Florida Bulls last Wednesday, 82-65. Quentin Grimes shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points. DeJon Jarreau had 17 points and eight assists. The Cougars have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Houston has won its last six matchups with Wichita State. The Cougars lead the nation in defensive field goal percentage (36.5) and 3-point field goal percentage (25.5). They rank second with 57.3 points allowed per game

