The No. 3 Houston Cougars will be trying to remain atop the American Athletic Conference standings when they face the Wichita State Shockers on Thursday night. Houston suffered its first conference loss on Jan. 22, but it has responded with wins over UCF and Cincinnati. Wichita State has won two of its last three games, beating East Carolina by 13 points on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Cougars are favored by 12 points in the latest Wichita State vs. Houston odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 130.5.

Wichita State vs. Houston spread: Houston -12

Wichita State vs. Houston over/under: 130 points

Wichita State vs. Houston money line: Wichita State +550, Houston -800

Why Wichita State can cover

Wichita State has already proven that it can hang with some of the top teams in college basketball, going on the road and losing by just five points at Kansas State in December. The Shockers have won four of their last six games coming into this matchup, cruising to an 85-72 win at East Carolina on Sunday. Senior guard Craig Porter Jr. scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists for the Shockers, who easily covered the 4.5-point spread.

They have been a profitable team to back in this series, covering the spread in four of their last five home games against Houston. Junior guard Jaykwon Walton leads Wichita State with 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while Porter is adding 12.5 points and 6.2 boards. James Rojas scored a career-high tying 19 points against East Carolina.

Why Houston can cover

Houston enters this matchup with sole possession of first place in the AAC standings, and it has won eight of the last nine meetings between these teams. The Cougars are coming off a huge second half against Cincinnati, using a 20-4 run late in the game to erase an 11-point deficit. They closed the game on a separate 6-0 run to secure the victory and remain one game ahead of Temple and Memphis atop the standings.

Freshman Jarace Walker scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win over the Bearcats, while J'Wan Roberts added 14 points and six boards. Veteran guard Marcus Sasser remains the team's leading scorer, averaging 16.2 points and 3.2 assists. Houston has been an excellent team to back away from home, as it has covered the spread in six straight road games.

