How Bob Huggins got Bill Self to dress like he does for Kansas' game vs. West Virginia
The Mountaineers' coach surprised Self with a pullover -- and Self actually wore it during the game
Kansas coach Bill Self is all business when he's on the sideline coaching. On any given night, you can catch him decked out from head to toe in formal business wear, complete with a suit jacket and tie. It's normal business attire for the Hall of Famer.
But on Monday, Self called an audible and sported a pullover -- a la Bob Huggins -- after the West Virginia coach surprised him with a look that would match him before the game.
"Bob and I have a great relationship," Self said after the game. "And we discussed this over a cup of coffee at about 3 a.m. one night. . You have to have some fun coaching. I told him if he brought me something, I'd wear it and sure enough ..."
Coming into Monday night, Self's Jayhawks had lost four consecutive games at WVU Coliseum. But with the power of the pullover on his side, Kansas stormed back from a 16-point deficit to win 71-66.
