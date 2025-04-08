In Houston's stunning comeback win over Duke last weekend in the Final Four, the Cougars trailed by as many as 14 with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation. Monday night, the Cougars led by as many as 12 points against Florida in the second half and squandered their lead away en route to a devastating title game loss.

Houston was seeking its first title in program history, and not getting a shot off on the final possession against Florida will go down as a heartbreaker. This possession by talented guard Emmanuel Sharp was a mess. Once Sharp went up with the ball, which he decided to pump-fake at the last second, he could not come down with it (would be a travel) or touch it again first (double-dribble), leading to the madhouse scramble that gave the Gators the win.

It was one of three turnovers Houston had in the final minute, two from Sharp. In that time span, the Cougars attempted zero shots. Zero! This one is going to stick with Kelvin Sampson for a long, long time.

"It's incomprehensible that we couldn't get a shot," Sampson said. "We're down 2, didn't need a 3. ... Florida was doing a good job forcing us off the line. We just didn't do a very good job of finishing some shots.

Sharp was distraught after the game, squatting down with his head in his hands for a long time. He was consoled by Florida counterpart Walter Clayton Jr. in a nice touch of sportsmanship. Sharp had been brilliant in the final minute of Houston's comeback against Duke two nights earlier, making a stepback three-pointer to draw the Cougars within three of their eventual win. Sharp scored 16 points in that win. He was not as effective Monday night, but the rest of Houston's guards struggled, too. Milos Uzan was ice cold, making just two of nine field goals and 0-for-4 from three. Sharp hit one of his seven threes. Star point guard LJ Cryer scored 19 points on six of 18 shooting, including respectable 4-for-11 showing from three.

And so it's true that behind every comeback win by one team is a similar collapse on the other side. That's what happened to Houston on Monday. The Cougars have made a living off of being just a little bit tougher physically and mentally down the stretch when it mattered all season. But on Monday night, they folded when they absolutely needed to close.

Houston has lots its three title game appearances, which includes 1984 to No. 1 seed Georgetown and 1983 against No. 6 seed NC State, which is famous for Lorenzo Charles' miracle save. Houston's seven Final Four appearances without a national championship are the most all-time.

There's no saving grace after a loss like this, but Houston does open the 2025-26 season as the No. 1 team in colleague Isaac Trotter's way-too-early preview.