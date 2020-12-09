Fort Hays State had already encountered adversity early in the 2020-21 college basketball season before the program got its COVID-19 test results back on Monday. The historically proud Division II Tigers were 0-3 in Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association play, having lost those three games by a combined eight points while dealing with a wave of injuries that only got worse in an 84-80 loss at Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

Adding a game with Kansas State of the Big 12 to the schedule for Tuesday was a silver lining to the early-season blues -- a nice opportunity for a school from rural Kansas to play one of the big boys. But then came those Monday test results. Head coach Mark Johnson, the program's all-time leader in wins who is in his 20th season, tested positive and thus rendering him unavailable for the game against the Wildcats.

Then, of course, came the contact tracing. It didn't take long to determine that 15th-year Tigers assistant Jeremy Brown would also have to quarantine since he rode in the same car as Johnson to their game at Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. So with 35 years of institutional braintrust sidelined, the team turned to a second-year assistant to lead the injury-depleted program into its first game against a Division I opponent in four years. Thankfully, 29-year-old Todd Johnston didn't carpool with his superiors on Saturday. That move left him as the man in charge Tuesday night when the Tigers reversed their early-season misfortune in historic fashion.

With Johnston directing things from the sideline (with help of a team manager enjoying a promotion to assistant coach), the Tigers became the first Division II team to defeat a major-conference opponent on the road in 20 years, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Though the 81-68 victory was technically just an exhibition for Fort Hays State, it counted as a real game for Kansas State.

"We've got a lot of Kansas kids on our team, so it will be a memory of a lifetime for them and something they'll never, ever forget," Johnson, who has been largely asymptomatic and watched the game from home on his iPad, told CBS Sports on Wednesday.

Of the six players who reached double figures for Fort Hays State against Kansas State, three are from within the state. So is Johnston, who might have to serve as head coach again on Saturday when the Tigers return to MIAA play against Newman University.

"Honestly, I was a little surprised and shocked," Johnston said of learning that he would be the head coach against Kansas State. "But I was also excited for the opportunity. I'm just excited for the guys that they were able to go play because that's an opportunity that a lot of teams don't get at this level."

Johnston, who is from the small town of Kincaid, Kansas, and played at two colleges in the state, said he received over 100 congratulatory text messages after the victory. The meaning of the moment to the program was evident in the Tigers' postgame celebration as the team showered Johnston with water after he entered the locker room.

"They were thrilled," Johnston said. "They were really excited in the locker room and celebrated -- rightfully so. I think for them it was just a confidence-booster in the fact that, 'we can do this, we're talented enough, we're close.' We'd lost a lot of close games and hadn't put together a full 40-minute game yet."

But like a veteran coach, Johnston had a cautionary message for his players as well.

"Last night was fun and enjoyable," Johnston said. "But I told the guys after the game that can't be the height of our season. At the end of the day, that didn't count on our record. But that should kickstart something for us -- a little bit of confidence. We've got to carry that over to win conference games."

Johnson has guided the Fort Hays program to numerous Division II NCAA Tournaments and conference titles, and he said those accomplishments "would probably be bigger" than a win over Kansas State. But the attention that beating a Big 12 foe by double-digits has brought is "as much as any we've had," he said. The program was trending Tuesday night on Twitter and received attention during ESPN's "SportsCenter."

The veteran coach said he tried not to get involved too much as he watched the game from home, though he did speak with his team over the phone after the game. With it technically being an exhibition for Fort Hays, this was a "non-pressure game" for Fort Hays.

"Outside of just playing hard and representing ourselves the right way, whatever happened, happened," Johnson said. "This was just a fun game. So I think it was probably easier to be at home from that standpoint. We play again on Saturday, and I won't be able to coach. That's a conference game, so I'll probably be a little more nervous being at home."

Brown, the associate head coach, might be cleared to return for Saturday's game. But if the 29-year-old Johnston is called upon to lead the way again, the Tigers showed Tuesday that they should be able to get by just fine.

"I think he has a calming perspective," Johnson said. "I'm pretty intense, and it's not that he's not intense, but he's probably a little more reserved. I think in that situation last night, that was a positive. He's got good relationships with our players. Our guys respect him and we have really good guys on our team, and I knew they would respond to him and listen to him and give their best effort."

That's why Johnson did not consider calling off the game with the Wildcats, even though he and Brown were going to miss the game.

"I was the only who tested positive, so there's no way I would let our players not get to play because I tested positive," Johnson said. "There was just no way. If K-State was OK to play us, we were definitely going to play."