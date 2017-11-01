How Duke finished the other 8 times it was No. 1 in the preseason AP rankings

Duke is the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball. Again.

It's the ninth time in program's illustrious history the Blue Devils program has earned the top spot going into the season, tied for most all time with their cross-state rival North Carolina. But despite the honor, preseason No. 1 has been a bit of a curse for the Blue Devils through the years.

Only once, in the 1991-1992 season, has Duke began the season as the preseason No. 1 and ended its season by cutting down the nets in the final game of the NCAA Tournament. Here's a look at how the other eight seasons have ended for the Blue Devils when they began the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll.

1978-1979: In the penultimate season under Bill Foster, Duke fell to St. John's in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

1988-1989: Duke reached the Final Four before falling to Seton Hall. Mike Brey and Tommy Amaker -- now coaches for Notre Dame and Harvard, respectively -- were Krzyzewski's top assistants.

1991-1992: This was the only time Duke entered the season No. 1 and finished it No. 1, winning the national title with a convincing 71-51 victory over Michigan. Christian Laettner scored a team-high 19 points and Grant Hill added 18 in the championship game.

1998-1999: Duke reached the national title game before falling to UConn. The team finished the season with an incredible 37-2 final record. It was the first of three NCAA championships for the Huskies under coach Jim Calhoun.

2001-2002: What a squad Duke had this season with Jay Williams, Carlos Boozer and Mike Dunleavy. The Blue Devils eventually fell to Indiana 74-73 in the Sweet Sixteen, though.

2005-2006: Duke won both the ACC regular-season and tournament titles and carried a No. 1 seed into the Big Dance. However, the Blue Devils fell to LSU in the Sweet Sixteen. The Tigers would go on to reach the Final Four that season under John Brady.

2010-2011: Another No. 1 ranking, another Sweet Sixteen ouster. This time it came at the hands of Arizona. Derrick Williams scored 32 points for the Cats to sink the Blue Devils 93-77.

2016-17: Duke's national title hopes last season were largely tied to the health of former No. 1 overall recruit Harry Giles, who was never able to put it all together during his time in Durham. The Blue Devils were stunned by South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed.

2017-18: It's yet to be determined where this team can go, but the return of Grayson Allen, coupled with the combination of Marvin Bagley, Gary Trent Jr. and Trevon Duval, makes this a bit of a mysterious Duke team. But it doesn't lack for talent.