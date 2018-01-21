How many 70-year-olds have been better at their jobs than Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski?

We all live different lives and age in different ways. But one common thread among just about every human in the history of the planet is that we eventually reach an age where we can no longer do our jobs as well as we used to do them, and that age is typically well before 70.

Not Mike Krzyzewski, though.

The Duke coach and Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer is arguably his best professional self right now. At the age of 70. And a reminder of that came Saturday night when Zion Williamson, the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2018, verbally committed to the Blue Devils and thus declined offers from Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina Clemson and South Carolina. So now Duke has commitments from the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports. That's R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Williamson. And the Blue Devils also have a commitment from Tre Jones, who is the nation's top-ranked point guard prospect.

Which leads me to a question: How rare is this?

Obviously, securing commitments from the best three prospects in a class is rare; In fact, I don't believe it's ever previously happened. But how rare is it for someone in their 70s to be his or her best professional self -- especially somebody who already has five national championships and is widely considered to be the GOAT? Can you name another human who has been his or her best professional self in their 70s? Ronald Reagan, perhaps. He was 70 during his first year as President of the United States. And Clint Eastwood, perhaps. He was in his 70s when he won Best Director for Million Dollar Baby, which also won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. And Bobby Bowden, perhaps. He went 12-0 and won a national championship at 70. But who else? Are there a bunch of others? Or is Coach K really in an exclusive group?

I think Coach K is really in an exclusive group.

So, yeah, he might miss games because of his back. Or because of some other something. Or whatever. But he is doing the job he was hired to do better than he's ever done it. At the age of 70. And a reminder of that came Saturday night.

Zion Williamson is on his way to Duke.

I wish the rims luck.

And the rest of the country too.