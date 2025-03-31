After two thrilling weeks of NCAA Tournament action, a historic Final Four lineup is set. No. 1 seeds Duke, Houston, Florida, and Auburn will compete in San Antonio this weekend with a trip to the national title game on the line. This marks the first time since 2008 that all No. 1 seeds have advanced to the Final Four.

The first game on the slate is a battle of SEC foes when Florida faces Auburn. On the other side of the bracket, Duke will face Houston in a rematch of a Sweet 16 game from last spring.

Duke will be making its 18th appearance in the Final Four this weekend, which is tied for second with UCLA for the most all-time North Carolina (21) holds the active record for the most Final Four appearances of any program in the country. The Blue Devils' opponent, Houston, will be making its seventh appearance in the final weekend of the college basketball season.

Florida last reached the Final Four in 2014 and will make its return after securing a dramatic comeback win over Texas Tech. No. 1 overall seed Auburn is making its second Final Four appearance in school history as the program eyes a national title.

Here is how each Final Four team has previously fared in the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke's Final Four history

Appearances: 18 (1963, 1964, 1966, 1978, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2015, 2022, 2025

Record in the Final Four: 11-6

National titles: 5

Duke reached the Final Four for the first time in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era after a dominant run during the first two weeks of the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils' last Final Four appearance came in 2022 during Coach K's final season with the school. The Blue Devils lost to North Carolina in New Orleans, which marked the end of an era. Duke's last national title came in 2015 against No. 1 seed Wisconsin.

Houston's Final Four history

Appearances: 7 (1967, 1968, 1982, 1983, 1984, 2021, 2025)

Record in the Final Four: 2-4

National titles: 0

Houston reached the national title games in back-to-back years in 1983 and 1984 and broke its Final Four drought in 2021. During that NCAA Tournament, Houston lost to eventual national champion Baylor. The Cougars will have the rare opportunity to win a national championship in their home state.

Florida's Final Four history

Appearances: 6 (1994, 2000, 2006, 2007, 2014, 2025)

Record in the Final Four: 3-2

National titles: 2

Before UConn won its second consecutive national title last spring, Florida was the last program to accomplish the feat. Florida last appeared in the Final Four in 2014 but lost to eventual national champion UConn. Florida is making its return to the Final Four after recording a dramatic win over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.

Auburn's Final Four history

Appearances: 2 (2025)

Record in the Final Four: 0-1

National titles: 0

Auburn's only other Final Four appearance came in 2019 as a No. 5 seed. The Tigers lost that game to Virginia in heartbreaking fashion after former Cavaliers star Kyle Guy knocked down three free throws with less than a second remaining, with his team trailing by two, to secure a dramatic 63-62 win.