Many of the same teams and coaches who consistently won in college basketball before the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era -- which began July 1, 2021 -- have unsurprisingly continued to thrive in the NIL era. Think Mark Few at Gonzaga or Bill Self at Kansas. A handful of coaches have shown their ability to recruit and run elite programs regardless of circumstance.

But not all of them. 

The contrast in success between eras has been starker for some than for others. The NIL era has blunted some programs' success or, in some cases, significantly diminished it. On the flip side, other coaches and programs have surged thanks to improved access to resources and a more level playing field.

Take the following data as an example. Gonzaga, Kansas and Duke -- each of which posted a winning percentage of 80% or higher from the 2000-01 season through 2020-21 -- stood apart from the rest of the sport during that stretch.

The chart below, sorted by winning percentage, shows that over a 20-year span, only four teams won 75% or more of their games. (Data courtesy of Stathead.)

RankSchoolTotal gamesWinsLossesWin %
1Gonzaga72060411683.9
2Kansas74861113781.7
3Duke74159914280.8
4Kentucky73655618075.5
5North Carolina74453820672.3
6Memphis72252220072.3
7Arizona71351220171.8
8Michigan State72952320671.7
9Villanova71050820271.5
10Louisville71150720471.3
11Florida72451221270.7
12Syracuse72751221570.4
13Wisconsin71250121170.4
14BYU69748721069.9
15VCU69648621069.8
16Ohio State71649921769.7
17Xavier69748521269.6
18Utah State69048021069.6
19Murray State66345620768.8
20San Diego State, Belmont694, 670477, 460217, 21068.7


That tide has turned in the NIL era. While we only have four seasons worth of data, 11 teams -- nearly triple the rate of the pre-NIL era for the preceding two decades -- have won 75% or more of their games during that time. Of those 11, four -- Gonzaga, Drake, Saint Mary's and Grand Canyon -- hail from outside the major conference structure. 

Teams like Vermont, North Texas, VCU Charleston and UAB have all posted winning percentages above 70%. 

RankSchoolTotal gamesWinsLossesWin %
1Houston1521322086.8
2Duke1501212980.7
3Gonzaga1391122780.6
4Purdue1471163178.9
5Drake1411113078.7
6Saint Mary's1381083078.3
7UConn1471153278.2
8Arizona1451123377.2
9Auburn1411083376.6
10Grand Canyon1361033375.7
11Tennessee1451093675.2
12Kansas1441063873.6
13Vermont1361003673.5
14San Diego State1391023773.4
15North Texas1401023872.9
16VCU1401013972.1
17Alabama1441034171.5
18Memphis, Charleston139993671.2
19UAB1461034370.5
20North Carolina1461014569.2


The sample is small and the landscape is continuously shifting, so it's hard to draw sweeping conclusions about the NIL era and its impact on the sport. But it's not so hard to at least glean a few things from the data above, and speculate about what it means in the present and what it portends for the future of college basketball.

Here are my takeaways. 

1. Cinderella is not dead

Everyone was ready to sound the alarm bells in March when -- for the first time since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 32 teams in 1975 -- every team in the Sweet 16 field was represented by a major conference. But reports of the death of Cinderella are far too premature. 

From 2000-21, 20 of of the 50 winningest Division I teams hailed from non-major conferences. (That includes Gonzaga and BYU, neither of which I would have nor do count as mid-majors.) Since then, that number is up to 29.

2. Disparity arising at mid-major level

At one point, there was notable parity between mid-major and high-major programs — and perhaps there still is to a degree — but the gap in winning percentages between the two groups has narrowed considerably. Increasingly, however, the disparity among mid-majors lies between programs with resources and those without.

Drake, for instance, owns the fifth-highest winning percentage in the NIL era among all Division I teams. That success has been anchored by strong coaching hires — first Darian DeVries, and more recently Ben McCollum — and marks a sharp upward trend for a program that, before the NIL era, ranked in the bottom third of the Missouri Valley Conference in winning percentage. (Creighton left the MVC after the 2012-13 season, and Wichita State departed following 2016-17.)

Drake's winning percentage since 2021 is more than 10 percentage points higher than the third-most successful program in the conference and nearly 50 percentage points better than Evansville — which has the most losses in the league over that span. Compared to the pre-NIL era, the gap between the top and bottom of the MVC has only grown.

Highest win % among MVC teams pre-NIL/post-NIL

RankPre-NIL (2000-2020 seasons)Win %Post-NILWin %
1Creighton70.6%Drake78.7%
2Wichita State68.4%Loyola Chicago75.8%
3Loyola Chicago61.9%Bradley67.4%
4Northern Iowa59.1%Belmont64.3%
5Southern Illinois56.8%Indiana State58.0%
6Missouri State54.0%Northern Iowa56.2%
7Illinois State53.5%Southern Illinois55.8%
8Drake48.5%Missouri State50.4%
9Bradley47.1%Murray State 46.4%
10Indiana State46.8%Illinois State45.9%
11Valparaiso46.1%Illinois-Chicago42.7%
12Evansville44.2%Valparaiso36.2%
13
Evansville30.2%

This is not just a cherry-picked sample from one league. Here's the Mountain West below. (Note: Boise State joined in 2011-12; Fresno State and Nevada joined in 2012-13; San Jose State and Utah State joined in 2013-14. Utah and BYU left after 2010-11 and TCU left after 2011-12.)

SDSU, Boise State and Utah State have won more than 71% of their games during the NIL era. Not even the most winningest MWC team in the preceding two decades met that mark. That has come at the expense of rapidly declining success among teams like Air Force and Fresno State, both of which dropped off by at least 15%. 

Highest win % among Mountain West teams pre-NIL/post-NIL

RankPre-NIL (2000-2020 seasons)Win %Post-NILWin %
1BYU70.8%San Diego State73.4%
2San Diego State68.7%Boise State71.2%
3UNLV61.9%Utah State71.0%
4Nevada61.4%Colorado State66.9%
5Boise State61.1%New Mexico64.2%
6Utah State61.1%Nevada59.5%
7New Mexico60.8%UNLV58.0%
8Utah State60.6%Wyoming47.3%
9Fresno State55.4%San Jose State39.8%
10Colorado State52.5%Fresno State39.4%
11Wyoming51.5%Air Force30.6%
12Air Force46.3%
13TCU40.5%
14San Jose State22.1%

And just for giggles here's the CAA. Pre-NIL, only two teams from 2000-01 through 2020-21 had winning percentages below 40%. Since 2021-22, that number has more than tripled — with Stony Brook, Northeastern, Monmouth, Elon, Hampton, William & Mary and North Carolina A&T all below win percentages of 40%. This league is a particularly interesting case study in the impact of NIL because of how big a leap Towson, James Madison, Delaware and UNC-Wilmington have made in the league's hierarchy. 

Highest win % among CAA teams pre-NIL/post-NIL

RankPre-NIL (2000-2020 seasons)Win %Post-NILWin %
1Richmond75.9%Charleston73.3%
2VCU69.9%UNC-Wilmington72.8%
3George Mason64.6%Towson65.7%
4Old Dominion60.4%Hofstra60.9%
5Charleston56.9%Drexel55.6%
6Hofstra54.7%Delaware54.0%
7Northeastern53.7%James Madison51.7%
8Drexel50.0%Campbell45.3%
9UNC-Wilmington49.3%Stony Brook39.0%
10William & Mary45.7%Northeastern38.4%
11Elon45.3%Monmouth38.4%
12Delaware44.2%Elon37.2%
13James Madison42.1%Hampton34.7%
14Georgia State40.0%William & Mary34.6%
15Towson39.4%North Carolina A&T28.1%
16American25.9%

3. The recipe to success in NIL era

Great college coaches can transcend situation and find ways to win -- and win big -- and that seems to be the throughline for many programs regardless of era. Of the 10 winningest teams from the 2000-21 seasons, six had coaches who raked in top-10 salaries per USA Today data collected in 2020. 

A seventh, Gonzaga-led Mark Few, is among the most successful coaches in college basketball history. An eighth school, Memphis, was led previously by one of those coaches who landed elsewhere (John Calipari). A ninth school, Arizona, was led by one of the highest-paid coaches (Sean Miller) before scandal late in his tenure. A tenth school, Louisville, was also led by one of the highest-paid coaches who was also wrought with scandal before his ouster in 2021. 

Compare that to the current NIL landscape and the ratio of high level success and high level coaching is nearly 1:1. Of the twelve winningest schools in the NIL era, at least five are coached by those with salaries in the top 10 in the sport. 

One gigantic takeaway here: Kelvin Sampson is far and away the most underpaid and underappreciated coach in all of college athletics and it is not all that close. 

Wins since 2021

SchoolWin %Coach salary rank
Houston86.816
Duke80.7Private school
Gonzaga80.6Private school
Purdue78.913
Drake78.7Private school
Saint Mary's78.370
UConn78.23
Arizona77.29
Auburn76.66
Grand Canyon75.768
Tennessee75.27
Kansas73.61