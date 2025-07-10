Many of the same teams and coaches who consistently won in college basketball before the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era -- which began July 1, 2021 -- have unsurprisingly continued to thrive in the NIL era. Think Mark Few at Gonzaga or Bill Self at Kansas. A handful of coaches have shown their ability to recruit and run elite programs regardless of circumstance.

But not all of them.

The contrast in success between eras has been starker for some than for others. The NIL era has blunted some programs' success or, in some cases, significantly diminished it. On the flip side, other coaches and programs have surged thanks to improved access to resources and a more level playing field.

Take the following data as an example. Gonzaga, Kansas and Duke -- each of which posted a winning percentage of 80% or higher from the 2000-01 season through 2020-21 -- stood apart from the rest of the sport during that stretch.

The chart below, sorted by winning percentage, shows that over a 20-year span, only four teams won 75% or more of their games. (Data courtesy of Stathead.)

Rank School Total games Wins Losses Win % 1 Gonzaga 720 604 116 83.9 2 Kansas 748 611 137 81.7 3 Duke 741 599 142 80.8 4 Kentucky 736 556 180 75.5 5 North Carolina 744 538 206 72.3 6 Memphis 722 522 200 72.3 7 Arizona 713 512 201 71.8 8 Michigan State 729 523 206 71.7 9 Villanova 710 508 202 71.5 10 Louisville 711 507 204 71.3 11 Florida 724 512 212 70.7 12 Syracuse 727 512 215 70.4 13 Wisconsin 712 501 211 70.4 14 BYU 697 487 210 69.9 15 VCU 696 486 210 69.8 16 Ohio State 716 499 217 69.7 17 Xavier 697 485 212 69.6 18 Utah State 690 480 210 69.6 19 Murray State 663 456 207 68.8 20 San Diego State, Belmont 694, 670 477, 460 217, 210 68.7



That tide has turned in the NIL era. While we only have four seasons worth of data, 11 teams -- nearly triple the rate of the pre-NIL era for the preceding two decades -- have won 75% or more of their games during that time. Of those 11, four -- Gonzaga, Drake, Saint Mary's and Grand Canyon -- hail from outside the major conference structure.

Teams like Vermont, North Texas, VCU Charleston and UAB have all posted winning percentages above 70%.

Rank School Total games Wins Losses Win % 1 Houston 152 132 20 86.8 2 Duke 150 121 29 80.7 3 Gonzaga 139 112 27 80.6 4 Purdue 147 116 31 78.9 5 Drake 141 111 30 78.7 6 Saint Mary's 138 108 30 78.3 7 UConn 147 115 32 78.2 8 Arizona 145 112 33 77.2 9 Auburn 141 108 33 76.6 10 Grand Canyon 136 103 33 75.7 11 Tennessee 145 109 36 75.2 12 Kansas 144 106 38 73.6 13 Vermont 136 100 36 73.5 14 San Diego State 139 102 37 73.4 15 North Texas 140 102 38 72.9 16 VCU 140 101 39 72.1 17 Alabama 144 103 41 71.5 18 Memphis, Charleston 139 99 36 71.2 19 UAB 146 103 43 70.5 20 North Carolina 146 101 45 69.2



The sample is small and the landscape is continuously shifting, so it's hard to draw sweeping conclusions about the NIL era and its impact on the sport. But it's not so hard to at least glean a few things from the data above, and speculate about what it means in the present and what it portends for the future of college basketball.

Here are my takeaways.

1. Cinderella is not dead

Everyone was ready to sound the alarm bells in March when -- for the first time since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 32 teams in 1975 -- every team in the Sweet 16 field was represented by a major conference. But reports of the death of Cinderella are far too premature.

From 2000-21, 20 of of the 50 winningest Division I teams hailed from non-major conferences. (That includes Gonzaga and BYU, neither of which I would have nor do count as mid-majors.) Since then, that number is up to 29.

2. Disparity arising at mid-major level

At one point, there was notable parity between mid-major and high-major programs — and perhaps there still is to a degree — but the gap in winning percentages between the two groups has narrowed considerably. Increasingly, however, the disparity among mid-majors lies between programs with resources and those without.

Drake, for instance, owns the fifth-highest winning percentage in the NIL era among all Division I teams. That success has been anchored by strong coaching hires — first Darian DeVries, and more recently Ben McCollum — and marks a sharp upward trend for a program that, before the NIL era, ranked in the bottom third of the Missouri Valley Conference in winning percentage. (Creighton left the MVC after the 2012-13 season, and Wichita State departed following 2016-17.)

Drake's winning percentage since 2021 is more than 10 percentage points higher than the third-most successful program in the conference and nearly 50 percentage points better than Evansville — which has the most losses in the league over that span. Compared to the pre-NIL era, the gap between the top and bottom of the MVC has only grown.

Highest win % among MVC teams pre-NIL/post-NIL

Rank Pre-NIL (2000-2020 seasons) Win % Post-NIL Win % 1 Creighton 70.6% Drake 78.7% 2 Wichita State 68.4% Loyola Chicago 75.8% 3 Loyola Chicago 61.9% Bradley 67.4% 4 Northern Iowa 59.1% Belmont 64.3% 5 Southern Illinois 56.8% Indiana State 58.0% 6 Missouri State 54.0% Northern Iowa 56.2% 7 Illinois State 53.5% Southern Illinois 55.8% 8 Drake 48.5% Missouri State 50.4% 9 Bradley 47.1% Murray State 46.4% 10 Indiana State 46.8% Illinois State 45.9% 11 Valparaiso 46.1% Illinois-Chicago 42.7% 12 Evansville 44.2% Valparaiso 36.2% 13 —

Evansville 30.2%

This is not just a cherry-picked sample from one league. Here's the Mountain West below. (Note: Boise State joined in 2011-12; Fresno State and Nevada joined in 2012-13; San Jose State and Utah State joined in 2013-14. Utah and BYU left after 2010-11 and TCU left after 2011-12.)

SDSU, Boise State and Utah State have won more than 71% of their games during the NIL era. Not even the most winningest MWC team in the preceding two decades met that mark. That has come at the expense of rapidly declining success among teams like Air Force and Fresno State, both of which dropped off by at least 15%.

Highest win % among Mountain West teams pre-NIL/post-NIL

Rank Pre-NIL (2000-2020 seasons) Win % Post-NIL Win % 1 BYU 70.8% San Diego State 73.4% 2 San Diego State 68.7% Boise State 71.2% 3 UNLV 61.9% Utah State 71.0% 4 Nevada 61.4% Colorado State 66.9% 5 Boise State 61.1% New Mexico 64.2% 6 Utah State 61.1% Nevada 59.5% 7 New Mexico 60.8% UNLV 58.0% 8 Utah State 60.6% Wyoming 47.3% 9 Fresno State 55.4% San Jose State 39.8% 10 Colorado State 52.5% Fresno State 39.4% 11 Wyoming 51.5% Air Force 30.6% 12 Air Force 46.3% —

13 TCU 40.5% —

14 San Jose State 22.1% —



And just for giggles here's the CAA. Pre-NIL, only two teams from 2000-01 through 2020-21 had winning percentages below 40%. Since 2021-22, that number has more than tripled — with Stony Brook, Northeastern, Monmouth, Elon, Hampton, William & Mary and North Carolina A&T all below win percentages of 40%. This league is a particularly interesting case study in the impact of NIL because of how big a leap Towson, James Madison, Delaware and UNC-Wilmington have made in the league's hierarchy.

Highest win % among CAA teams pre-NIL/post-NIL

Rank Pre-NIL (2000-2020 seasons) Win % Post-NIL Win % 1 Richmond 75.9% Charleston 73.3% 2 VCU 69.9% UNC-Wilmington 72.8% 3 George Mason 64.6% Towson 65.7% 4 Old Dominion 60.4% Hofstra 60.9% 5 Charleston 56.9% Drexel 55.6% 6 Hofstra 54.7% Delaware 54.0% 7 Northeastern 53.7% James Madison 51.7% 8 Drexel 50.0% Campbell 45.3% 9 UNC-Wilmington 49.3% Stony Brook 39.0% 10 William & Mary 45.7% Northeastern 38.4% 11 Elon 45.3% Monmouth 38.4% 12 Delaware 44.2% Elon 37.2% 13 James Madison 42.1% Hampton 34.7% 14 Georgia State 40.0% William & Mary 34.6% 15 Towson 39.4% North Carolina A&T 28.1% 16 American 25.9% —



3. The recipe to success in NIL era

Great college coaches can transcend situation and find ways to win -- and win big -- and that seems to be the throughline for many programs regardless of era. Of the 10 winningest teams from the 2000-21 seasons, six had coaches who raked in top-10 salaries per USA Today data collected in 2020.

A seventh, Gonzaga-led Mark Few, is among the most successful coaches in college basketball history. An eighth school, Memphis, was led previously by one of those coaches who landed elsewhere (John Calipari). A ninth school, Arizona, was led by one of the highest-paid coaches (Sean Miller) before scandal late in his tenure. A tenth school, Louisville, was also led by one of the highest-paid coaches who was also wrought with scandal before his ouster in 2021.

Compare that to the current NIL landscape and the ratio of high level success and high level coaching is nearly 1:1. Of the twelve winningest schools in the NIL era, at least five are coached by those with salaries in the top 10 in the sport.

One gigantic takeaway here: Kelvin Sampson is far and away the most underpaid and underappreciated coach in all of college athletics and it is not all that close.

Wins since 2021