The 2025 NCAA Tournament is less than one week away, with the March Madness brackets set to be revealed on Sunday, March 16. The men's and women's brackets offer tantalizing storylines, and there are plenty of upsets waiting to happen this month. No. 1 overall seed UConn won its second consecutive men's championship last season, but the Huskies are not considered one of the top contenders in the men's bracket this season. However, they cannot be counted out, so deciding how far they advance will be one key to building winning March Madness pool picks.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina women are coming off another title of their own, beating Iowa in the championship game last year. They will be another top seed this year and could be a popular pick to win the women's NCAA Tournament in 2025 NCAA bracket pools. With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2025 March Madness pool.

If you're looking for a NCAA Tournament bracket game home, CBS Sports is a great option get set up. You can play Bracket Games on the CBS Sports App for free and you could win big prizes.* Sign up right here.

There are CBS Sports NCAA Bracket Challenges for the men's and women's tournaments and there's a trip to each respective 2026 Final Four on the line in both challenges. It's easy to qualify for those epic trips. For the Men's Challenge, simply click this link, click the "Join Now" button and enter.* Fill out your men's bracket after it is revealed on Sunday, March 16, at 6 p.m. ET, and the winner of the trip to the 2026 Final Four will be chosen from among the entrants.

Anyone who enters both the Men's CBS Sports Bracket Challenge and Women's CBS Sports Bracket Challenge will also be entered for a chance to win a brand new Nissan Armada. The men's bracket deadline is scheduled for March 20 at noon ET, while the women's bracket deadline is March 21 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

To be eligible, simply follow the steps above to join the Men's Challenge and then join the Women's Challenge here. All you have to do to be eligible to win the Nissan Armada is join both, even if your brackets get completely busted.

2025 NCAA Tournament Men's teams to watch

Now that you know where to play 2025 NCAA Men's Bracket Games, here are some teams to watch as the Tournament approaches:

Auburn Tigers: The SEC regular-season champions are poised to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year after getting upset by Yale in the first round last year. Auburn returned most of its key production from that team, led by All-American forward Johni Broome. The senior is averaging a double-double, while four of his teammates are also scoring in double digits. Head coach Bruce Pearl is aiming for his second Final Four appearance after leading the Tigers to that stage in 2019.

Michigan State Spartans: Michigan State has been one of the hottest teams in the country since conference play began, earning a Big Ten regular-season championship. The Spartans have six wins against ranked opponents this season, and they are led by a veteran coach in Tom Izzo. He has made eight Final Four appearances and is seeking his first trip there since 2019. A staple of Izzo's tournament teams has been veteran guard play, and senior guard Jaden Akins leads the Spartans in scoring this season. Join the CBS Sports 2025 NCAA Men's Bracket Game here.

2025 NCAA Tournament Women's teams to watch

Now that you know where to play 2025 NCAA Women's Bracket Games, here are some teams to watch as the 2025 NCAA Tournament approaches:

UCLA Bruins: Despite making the NCAA Tournament 19 times in their 43-year history, the UCLA Bruins women's basketball program is still chasing its first Final Four appearance (the men's team has 19 Final Fours and 11 national championships). However, head coach Cori Close appears to have them on the verge, taking UCLA to the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight in six of the last eight seasons that March Madness has been held. At 27-2 on the season, UCLA is one win away from matching a school record for wins and 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts is averaging 19.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Tennessee Volunteers: The Lady Vols haven't been to a Final Four or won a national championship since Pat Summit did it with Candace Parker in 2008 but Kim Caldwell has brought a new energy to the program. Tennessee ranks second in the nation in scoring (87.6 ppg) and sophomore guard Talaysia Cooper (16.8 ppg) is one of five Lady Vols averaging double-figures. The Volunteers have never missed the NCAA Tournament and Caldwell will look to put her stamp on the program in her first March Madness appearance as Tennessee's head coach in 2025. Join the 2025 Women's Bracket Game here.

How to enter 2025 NCAA Men's & Women's Bracket Games

Ready to set up your 2025 NCAA Tournament pools? Join the 2025 NCAA Bracket Games right here for a shot at a trip to the 2026 Final Four. Don't forget to enter the Women's Bracket Games as well for a chance to win a new Nissan Armada.

*No purchase necessary. See rules for details.