The 2025 NCAA Tournament field will be revealed on Sunday, March 16 for both the men and women and plenty of fans will begin joining NCAA Tournament pools between. Picking every 2025 NCAA Tournament matchup against family and friends is one of the best ways to have a vested interest in the wall-to-wall action. CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm included 13 SEC teams in Tournament in his latest predicted bracket update, including No. 1 overall seed Auburn. Meanwhile, there are seven teams ranked in the AP top 25 from the SEC on the women's side, and the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament could include double-digit SEC entries as well.

Every year when the research begins on all 68 teams, one of the first priorities is identifying potential upsets and Cinderellas. Nailing a few double-digit seeds in each bracket can help give you an enormous advantage over the competition in your March Madness pools. With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2025 March Madness pool.

If you're looking for a NCAA Tournament bracket game home, CBS Sports is a great option get set up. You can play Bracket Games on the CBS Sports App for free and you could win big prizes.* Sign up right here.

There are CBS Sports NCAA Bracket Challenges for the men's and women's tournaments and there's a trip to each respective 2026 Final Four on the line in both challenges. It's easy to qualify for those epic trips. For the Men's Challenge, simply click this link, click the "Join Now" button and enter.* Fill out your men's bracket after it is revealed on Sunday, March 16, at 6 p.m. ET, and the winner of the trip to the 2026 Final Four will be chosen from among the entrants.

Anyone who enters both the Men's CBS Sports Bracket Challenge and Women's CBS Sports Bracket Challenge will also be entered for a chance to win a brand new Nissan Armada. The men's bracket deadline is scheduled for March 20 at noon ET, while the women's bracket deadline is March 21 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

To be eligible, simply follow the steps above to join the Men's Challenge and then join the Women's Challenge here. All you have to do to be eligible to win the Nissan Armada is join both, even if your brackets get completely busted.

2025 NCAA Tournament Men's teams to watch

Now that you know where to play 2025 NCAA Men's Bracket Games, here are some teams to watch as the Tournament approaches:

Auburn Tigers: Led by national player of the year candidate Johni Broome, Auburn tested itself with an incredibly challenging non-conference schedule managed to grind out a regular-season title in the loaded SEC. The Tigers began the season at No. 11 in the preseason polls and eventually climbed to No. 1 in the middle of January and have spent the last eight weeks on top. They picked up neutral-site wins over Houston, Iowa State and Purdue early in the year and then seized control of the nation's deepest conference with a big win at Alabama in mid-February. Now Bruce Pearl's squad looks like a contender to win the program's first national championship and make the Final Four for a second time.

Michigan State Spartans: Despite all the attention on the SEC, the Big Ten is also incredibly deep and Tom Izzo's squad shocked many by working its way to the top of the league after beginning the season unranked. The Spartans had a neutral-court win over North Carolina early in the season and then started to look like serious contenders during a tough three-game stretch where they knocked off Purdue, Michigan, Maryland and Wisconsin. Michigan State currently leads the Big Ten at 15-3. Join the CBS Sports 2025 NCAA Men's Bracket Game here.

2025 NCAA Tournament Women's teams to watch

Now that you know where to play 2025 NCAA Women's Bracket Games, here are some teams to watch as the 2025 NCAA Tournament approaches:

UCLA Bruins: For all the success that the UCLA men's basketball program has experienced, the UCLA women's basketball program is still seeking its first trip to the Final Four and this could be its best chance. The Bruins have made the women's NCAA Tournament 19 times and Cori Close has taken them to the Sweet 16 or better in six of the last eight tournaments. Junior center Lauren Betts has been the dominant force for UCLA in its first season in the Big Ten, as the 6-foot-7 center is averaging 20.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game on the season.

Tennessee Volunteers: The Tennessee Lady Vols have been to the Final Four 18 times and won eight national championships, but they haven't accomplished either of those feats since Pat Summitt won back-to-back national titles in 2007 and 2008. Now Kim Caldwell has taken over the program and the Lady Vols have been ranked as high as 11th in the nation. Tennessee is second in the nation in scoring average (87.9) and there are five players on the squad averaging double-figures in scoring. Join the 2025 Women's Bracket Game here.

How to enter 2025 NCAA Men's & Women's Bracket Games

Ready to set up your 2025 NCAA Tournament pools? Join the 2025 NCAA Bracket Games right here for a shot at a trip to the 2026 Final Four. Don't forget to enter the Women's Bracket Games as well for a chance to win a new Nissan Armada.

*No purchase necessary. See rules for details.