The 2025 NCAA Tournament is nearly upon us, with both the men's and women's brackets scheduled to be revealed on March 16 during Selection Sunday. The Duke Blue Devils have had an incredible season thanks to superstar freshman Cooper Flagg and Duke seems destined for a No. 1 seed in the 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament bracket. Meanwhile, teams like UConn, UCLA, and South Carolina are battling for No. 1 seeds in the women's bracket.

Every year when the research begins on all 68 teams, one of the first priorities is identifying potential upsets and Cinderellas. Nailing a few double-digit seeds in each bracket can help give you an enormous advantage over the competition in your March Madness pools.

2025 NCAA Tournament Men's teams to watch

Here are some teams to watch as the Tournament approaches:

Auburn Tigers: Led by national player of the year candidate Johni Broome, Auburn tested itself with an incredibly challenging non-conference schedule managed to grind out a regular-season title in the loaded SEC. The Tigers began the season at No. 11 in the preseason polls and eventually climbed to No. 1 in the middle of January and have spent the last eight weeks on top. They picked up neutral-site wins over Houston, Iowa State and Purdue early in the year and then seized control of the nation's deepest conference with a big win at Alabama in mid-February. Now Bruce Pearl's squad looks like a contender to win the program's first national championship and make the Final Four for a second time.

Michigan State Spartans: Despite all the attention on the SEC, the Big Ten is also incredibly deep and Tom Izzo's squad shocked many by working its way to the top of the league after beginning the season unranked. The Spartans had a neutral-court win over North Carolina early in the season and then started to look like serious contenders during a tough three-game stretch where they knocked off Purdue, Michigan, Maryland and Wisconsin. Michigan State currently leads the Big Ten at 15-3.

2025 NCAA Tournament Women's teams to watch

Here are some teams to watch as the 2025 NCAA Tournament approaches:

UCLA Bruins: Despite making the NCAA Tournament 19 times in their 43-year history, the UCLA Bruins women's basketball program is still chasing its first Final Four appearance (the men's team has 19 Final Fours and 11 national championships). However, head coach Cori Close appears to have them on the verge, taking UCLA to the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight in six of the last eight seasons that March Madness has been held. At 27-2 on the season, UCLA is one win away from matching a school record for wins and 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts is averaging 19.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Tennessee Volunteers: The Lady Vols haven't been to a Final Four or won a national championship since Pat Summit did it with Candace Parker in 2008 but Kim Caldwell has brought a new energy to the program. Tennessee ranks second in the nation in scoring (87.6 ppg) and sophomore guard Talaysia Cooper (16.8 ppg) is one of five Lady Vols averaging double-figures. The Volunteers have never missed the NCAA Tournament and Caldwell will look to put her stamp on the program in her first March Madness appearance as Tennessee's head coach in 2025.

