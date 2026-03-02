March has arrived, which means the madness is soon to follow. Selection Sunday for the 2026 NCAA Tournament is on March 15, which leads to the creation of March Madness bracket picks. Whether you are a hardcore, casual, or novice college basketball fan, nearly all sports fans join at least one NCAA Tournament bracket pool on sites like CBS Sports to spice up their March Madness viewing experience. More than half of all NCAA Tournaments have been won by a No. 1 seed (26 of 40 since expanding to 64 teams), and top seeds will be the popular winners in the 2026 March Madness bracket as well.

Regardless of Duke's seeding, the Blue Devils are always a popular selection for deep runs in March Madness brackets, and they've earned that consideration this year. Duke's season includes a victory over No. 1 Michigan. The Blue Devils are chasing their sixth national championship in program history, and first since 2015. How far should you place Duke when creating 2026 March Madness bracket picks? On the women's side, the UConn Huskies are the favorites to win their 13th national title. With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2026 Men's March Madness pools and 2026 Women's March Madness pools.

How to create a 2026 NCAA Tournament pool with friends and family

How to play 2026 March Madness Brackets for prizes

2026 NCAA Tournament Men's teams to watch

Now that you know where to play 2026 NCAA Men's Bracket Games, here are some teams to watch as the Tournament approaches:

Michigan Wolverines: Michigan has gone on two separate winning streaks of more than 10 games, beginning the season 14-0 before a 91-88 upset to Wisconsin, and rattling off 11 straight wins before falling to Duke, 68-63, in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 21. Head coach Dusty May led a quick turnaround after taking over for Juwan Howard, who went 8-24 in his final year. May led Michigan to a 27-10 season and an Elite Eight appearance last year in Year One in the program. The Wolverines, ranked No. 1 at multiple points this season, will rely on their size, including Yaxel Lendeborg (6-foot-9), Morez Johnson Jr. (6-9) and Aday Mara (7-3).

Arizona Wildcats: Arizona opened the season with 23 consecutive victories before suffering its first loss against Kansas on Feb. 9. The Wildcats went on to lose their second straight against Texas Tech, but they've picked up several impressive victories this season, including wins over Houston, BYU, UConn, Alabama and Florida. Arizona features a plethora of offensive playmakers, and the Wildcats can cause havoc on the defensive end of the floor as well. Tommy Lloyd's men will be battle tested heading into the 2026 March Madness brackets, and the Wildcats will be in the hunt for a No. 1 seed with a strong finish to the regular season. Join the CBS Sports 2026 NCAA Men's Bracket Game here.

2026 NCAA Tournament Women's teams to watch

Now that you know where to play 2026 NCAA Women's Bracket Games, here are some teams to watch as the 2026 NCAA Tournament approaches:

UCLA Bruins: Cori Chase's squad made the Final Four for the first time in program history last season and are cementing their status as a contender in 2026. The Bruins are off to a 26-1 start with a perfect 16-0 mark in the Big Ten and Lauren Betts continues to dominate after an All-American season in 2024-25. The center is averaging 16.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 blocks per game and leads an experienced UCLA roster whose top six scorers are all seniors.

Vanderbilt Commodores: Vanderbilt has used NIL to reshape its athletic department as has found success in football and men's basketball. However, the women's squad might be the university's best shot at a national championship this season, as the Commodores are 24-3 overall and 10-3 in the SEC. Sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes is averaging 25.9 points per game this season and Vanderbilt checks in at No. 5 in the latest AP poll. Join the 2026 Women's Bracket Game here.

How to enter 2026 NCAA Men's & Women's Bracket Games

